Gang fears after two recent stabbings in Wellington party zone

Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons is concerned about the increasing violence in Courtenay Place.

Gangs are allegedly moving in on Wellington’s party zone and are being associated with at least two recent stabbings.

The rising violence – which police say could have easily resulted in deaths – has Wellington City Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons calling for action and saying she is aware of concerns about the presence of gangs around Courtenay Place.

Fitzsimons, who lived on Courtenay Pl for nearly a decade, said there had always been problems on the stretch but it seemed the problem was escalating.

“Violent brawls have no place in our city. I have contacted police today to ask how the council can better support them to make our city safe for everyone. The abuse and attacks on police are unacceptable and have no place in our city.

“We need to look at bar closing times, lighting, CCTV and even urban form to make sure Courtenay Place is a safe and lively place to be. Nothing should be off the table to make sure we make Courtenay Place safe and vibrant.”

Hospitality NZ Wellington branch president Matt McLaughlin said there was a growing issue of gangs in the city and he understood there were gang links to two recent stabbings.

A brawl outside BP on Cable St last month led to a person being stabbed, and a mass brawl early on Saturday morning on Courtenay Place that included an apparent stabbing.

“We are seeing a lot of gangs and gang associates,” McLaughlin said.

They were usually not patched and well-dressed. They tended to be tied to an array of different gangs, he said.

The issues of violence were not happening in bars but were caused by people loitering on the streets. It was an issue he regularly spoke to police about.

Security staff at bars were being abused, assaulted, and spat on, he said.

He had been trying to meet with the city council to discuss issues and to map out a plan for the “nighttime economy” for the coming decade.

Acting area commander Inspector Dion Bennett said police were attending a serious incident on Courtenay Place almost every weekend. The biggest contributing factor was alcohol, he said.

"In some cases we have been very lucky not to be dealing with fatalities,” he said.

“The officers who attend these incidents and security staff trying to keep the peace are also often abused or assaulted while trying to keep those involved and the general public safe."

Police were still investigating the Courtenay Place incident from the weekend.

Police have been asked to comment on the gang issue.