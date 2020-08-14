Fraudster Malcolm Shearer's last chance

Fraudster Malcolm Shearer was spared jail after promising a judge he’d pay a victim tens of thousands of dollars in 10 months.

That hasn’t happened.

Shearer, 65, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday, nearly a year after he was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention, having only paid about $11,000 of the $37,000 he owed a former partner he'd defrauded.

Malcolm Shearer arrives at court on Friday morning.

The victim’s lawyer, Anne Toohey, told the court “this whole matter has been incredibly traumatic for [her]” and had “an enormous impact on her life”.

She’d only received three payments from Shearer since the hearing in August last year, and had continuously phoned the Ministry of Justice about the outstanding money in recent months.

Shearer said “I’ve got it all here for you sir” and handed a folder to Judge Tom Gilbert.

The double-bankrupt said he’d paid an additional $5000 reparation to the victim shortly before the hearing.

He was confident he’d be able to pay the outstanding balance by the end of August.

About $15,700 of that money would come from his KiwiSaver, which he was entitled to because of his age, and had inquired about earlier in the week.

The judge made it clear the only reason Shearer wasn’t jailed last year was because “he had come up with a realistic offer to pay reparation”.

Last year, Malcolm Shearer pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining by deception.

“If that offer is not honoured then the integrity is undone and I will need to relook at sentencing options.”

Shearer had until September 3, when he would reappear in the court again, to come up with the money, Gilbert said.

“I have every hope and some confidence that the matter will be cleared up by then.”

After his appearance, Shearer, who’d bought himself a takeaway coffee from a café, said he hadn’t paid back the money as quickly as he’d promised because “I’m probably not earning enough”.

He declined to comment further.

At last year’s sentencing, the court heard Shearer had defrauded his ex-partner of $74,600, which she’d given him thinking it was being used to buy several properties on the West Coast.

Shortly before that hearing, his two children pulled together $37,000 to be paid as reparation to the victim.

The court was told Shearer’s son would employ him at his business and hold back some of his wages to ensure the balance of the stolen money was paid back quickly.

Shearer remains employed by his son, who declined to comment on Friday.

In the past three decades, Shearer, a former digger driver, has left a trail of unhappy former associates whose losses total more than $1 million.

The Companies Office lists him as a director of four failed companies, and he has three fraud convictions.

Shearer has a history of making offers on upmarket homes in Canterbury that he can’t afford.

A former associate previously described him as a “pathological liar” with “multiple personalities … delusions of grandeur and a rich and extensive experience in deluding others".

“He will not stop,” the associate said.