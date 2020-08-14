Man admits shooting boy on motorbike

Khan Koia in hospital after being shot last year. He was eight at the time.

Khan Koia will never completely get over being shot by a neighbour, says his mum.

He was just eight years old when he was shot by Kirk Davis, 43, in the small settlement of Patutahi just out of Gisborne at about 5pm on March 5 last year.

Khan had fed some dogs at the rear of his family’s property, then got on his four-wheel motorbike and rode it up and down the grass verge of Kaimoe Rd.

After about 15 minutes the motorbike cut out and Khan came to a stop on a gravel patch opposite Davis's property, about 270m from Khan’s home.

SUPPLIED The air rifle pellet lodged in Khan’s arm.

Davis shot Khan with a .177 calibre air rifle while he was stationary. The pellet struck Khan in his right forearm where it lodged deep within the soft tissue.

Khan was instantly in pain and the wound began bleeding. He became frightened and rushed home to his parents. He was rushed to hospital, and had surgery to remove the pellet the next day.

Davis was arrested and charged in August last year.

Supplied Khan, now 10, has physically recovered from his injuries, but the mental scars remain, says his mum.

He appeared in Gisborne District Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to charges of injuring with intent to injure.

Khan’s mother Kim Tupara said it was a great relief to the family to hear the guilty plea.

“It’s hard to know what to say really. We really feel that for a long time some people tried to make it look like Khan had made the whole thing up. But we knew all along what the truth was,” she said.

“We’re just glad it’s finally over and my son has some justice,” Tupara said.

She said Khan had recovered from his physical injury, but “mentally he’ll never be the same boy he was”.

“It was an incredibly scary thing for him to have gone through,” she said.

Davis was remanded on bail to be sentenced in October.