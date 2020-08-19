Taranaki murderer's life imprisonment term shortened after appeal on grounds of mental health

Colin James Thompson was originally sentenced to 13 years and two months in prison for murdering his neighbour in 2018. (File photo)

A man who shot and killed his neighbour and landlord has had his life prison sentence cut by 10 months after appealing on the grounds of a mental health disorder.

In February 2019, Colin James Thompson, 69, was jailed, with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years and two months, for killing Maurice John Riddle.

The grandfather died from a single gun shot to his lower abdomen at his Mountain Rd property near Eltham, South Taranaki, on February 6, 2018.

Thompson had previously threatened to kill Riddle, as he had rented a cottage on the 78-year-old’s farm for about 20 years and had resented pressure from him to pay the rent.

On the day of Riddle’s death, he had called Thompson to discuss rent, then went to the property after Thompson invited him to come collect it.

After the rent was handed over, Riddle walked away and Thompson went inside, grabbed a loaded shotgun and the pair had another exchange.

Thompson then fired the gun at Riddle, hitting him in the lower abdomen. Riddle died at the scene.

Thompson, pleaded guilty to the murder after it was assessed he was mentally fit to stand trial in the case.

However, an appeal against Thompson's sentence was lodged in April and hearing held on July 27.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeal judgement was released and the appeal was upheld to an extent.

Thompson appealed his sentence primarily on the grounds that due to a delusional disorder, life imprisonment was unjust, the judgement said.

And while Justice Christine French said the sentence of life imprisonment should stand, she reduced the length of the minimum non-parole period of imprisonment to 12 years and four months, due to Thompson’s delusional beliefs not being fully taken into account at his trial.