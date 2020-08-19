Blenheim man allegedly fakes dangerous dog's death after it attacked 'Diva'

A Blenheim man has been accused of faking his dangerous dog’s death after it allegedly attacked another dog.

Ceasar, a dog classified as dangerous, allegedly attacked a dog called Diva in Blenheim in April.

Ceasar’s owner, Danny Wayne Little, 30, allegedly made a written statement to the Marlborough District Council “to the effect that” Ceasar was dead.

Marlborough District Council, who are pursuing charges under the Dog Control Act, allege Little knew the statement was false.

Ceasar’s other owner, Danielle Rose Phillipson, 20, has been charged with failing to keep Ceasar within a “securely fenced portion of her property” which did not block access to the house.

Stuff Dogs classified as “dangerous” must be leashed and muzzled in public. (File photo)

A council must classify a dog as “dangerous” if it is a threat to the safety of people, stock, poultry, domestic animals of protected wildlife.

Dangerous dogs must be leashed and muzzled in public and are also required to be securely fenced on the owner's property. They must also be registered with their local council, with their owners having to pay higher registration fees.

In a separate case, Blenheim man Elladean Ratu, 35, faces two charges over allegations his dogs Mocha and Kyra attacked sheep on Old Renwick Rd in Blenheim in May.

Little, Phillipson and Ratu did not enter pleas when they appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Tuesday.

All three were remanded to appear on September 15.