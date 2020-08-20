Coronavirus: Man charged with burglary after laptop stolen from isolation hotel

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has taken responsibility for the gaps in testing at the border and within managed isolation facilities.

A man has been charged with burglary after allegedly stealing a laptop belonging to a Government official from a managed isolation hotel.

The incident occurred on July 8 while the man was in the Crowne Plaza in Auckland’s CBD for a brief period – “a matter of minutes at the very most”, a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) spokesperson said.

The laptop was stolen from the hotel’s reception area after the man allegedly climbed over a barrier fence.

He fled when he was confronted, the spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Man charged after allegedly leaving Crowne Plaza managed isolation

* Coronavirus: Woman arrested after entering Auckland isolation facility through 'faulty car park door'

* Woodhouse's isolation homeless mystery man claim debunked



The laptop, which belonged to a New Zealand Aviation Security Service (Avsec) staff member, was locked, password protected and turned off when it was taken, they said.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Auckland.

The laptop and the bag it was in did not contain any private information of anyone staying in managed isolation facilities at the time.

It was “immediately” disabled and the incident was reported to both the Aviation Security Service and the police, who launched an investigation, the spokesperson said.

“There are no indications the person has any access to information on the laptop.”

The MIQ spokesperson said the public was not notified of the incident as it was a “low public health risk”.

That decision came after health advice was sought from health staff at the Regional Isolation and Quarantine Coordination Centre.

“Decisions around public release of information are based on the circumstances of the incident and operational police imperatives. Taking all that into account, it was determined no public release of information was required.”

In the “matter of minutes” the man was in the hotel, he did not come into close or casual contact with any returnee or staff member, although he had “briefly” entered a staff section in the reception area which was not open to returnees.

The MIQ spokesperson said there were no positive cases of Covid-19 at the Crowne Plaza at the time.

A week after it was allegedly stolen, the bag was returned to the hotel, missing some personal items and work material.

Detective senior sergeant Greg Brand from the Auckland City Criminal Investigation Branch confirmed police had arrested and charged a 32-year-old man over the incident.

The man first appeared in court on July 22 and will next appear in the Auckland District Court in November.