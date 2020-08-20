Motorcyclist jumps off Boundary Rd bridge into Waikato River in attempt to avoid police

A motorcyclist in a police pursuit abandoned his bike on the Boundary Rd bridge and jumped into the Waikato River.

A motorcyclist on the run from police in Hamilton decided his best course of action was to park up on a bridge and jump off.

But the icy Waikato River 28m below wasn’t the ticket to freedom he envisaged.

He washed up on the river bank with a sore back and into the hands of the law.

The pursuit happened about 8am on Thursday when the motorcyclist didn’t stop for police on Boundary Rd, Waikato police Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell told Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Waikato has strong contenders in Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards

* Farmer with 50 years' experience convicted after discharging up to 400,000 litres of effluent into environment

* Cambridge: The Kiwi town that could become the next big thing



A short chase occurred but the pursuit was abandoned to ensure the safety of the motorcyclist and the public.

The motorcyclist then stopped his bike on Whitiora Bridge and jumped off the into the Waikato River.

Several police cars were sent to the water’s edge as well as the police boat, but the rider was found shortly after on the river bank and taken into custody.

He would appear in Hamilton District Court in due course, Ruddell said.

The man did not suffer any injuries from the jump, but said he had a sore back.