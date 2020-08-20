Wannabe rapper known as the 'Punjabi Rockstar' rejects bigamist charge

Ankit Kapila, 33, failed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on a charge of bigamy.

A wannabe rapper denies he is married to two women, as he faces a warrant for his arrest.

Ankit Kapila flew to India on February 1, leaving behind his wife of four years, and their two children, aged 3 and 23 months.

“I’m not married with anyone, only with her,” Kapila told Stuff from his home in New Delhi.

He said he was engaged 10 years ago to a woman with whom he had a daughter, but his parents called off the engagement a year later.

Rapper Ansh/Facebook Ankit Kapila, is a budding hip-hop artist known as Rapper Ansh.

He had been open and honest about that previous relationship with his wife, he said.

The 33-year-old failed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday, with his non-appearance resulting in Judge Jim Large issuing a warrant for his arrest.

“This news is really shocking for me,” Kapila said.

Along with bigamy, which has a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, he was charged with threatening to kill, assault, possession of an offensive weapon, and breaching a protection order.

According to the court documents, the offending took place in Dunedin in June and July. However, Kapila, who was waiting to return to New Zealand when Covid-19 caused international travel disruptions, claimed he was still in India.

His wife, who he married on April 18, 2016, declined to comment.

On his Facebook profile Kapila states: “I only married once in my life.’’ His wife has listed her relationship status as “single”.

Kapila produced a signed declaration from India declaring he had never married, with that certificate having been signed and stamped as a “true copy” at the Dunedin Police Station earlier this year.

Kapila said he did not go to court “because of my kids, and my reputation’’.

“Every Indian knows me as Rapper Ansh.’’

A biographical entry for his rapping namesake claims he was also known as “the Punjabi Rockstar” who “takes entertainment to another level”.

Rapper Ansh/Facebook Ankit Kapila performs under his rap name, Rapper Ansh.

Kapila and his family moved to Dunedin in early 2019, after spending the previous four years in Christchurch.

He said his wife could not sponsor him as she had previously sponsored another Indian man within the last five years.

Kapila told Stuff that because of his immigration status he was advised to return to India, or risk deportation.

His family was advised to join him, and so he applied for another visa.

He booked tickets for his wife and two children, but the pandemic prompted them to cancel.

Immigration New Zealand confirmed Kapila flew out of Christchurch on February 1.

Police were also approached for comment.

Since June, Kapila's relationship with his wife had deteriorated, and he now feared he would never see his children again.

“I just want justice. At least I want [to be] near my kids.'’

In 2012, an Auckland woman was sentenced to four months’ community detention on a charge of bigamy.