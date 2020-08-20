Police actions during Christchurch pursuit shootout 'justified' - IPCA

Tolu Maanaiama at the High Court in Christchurch in November 2019.

Police were justified in firing shots at a man who fired a shotgun at them following a pursuit in Christchurch, a report from the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has found.

Tolu Maanaiama was shot three times after firing at police who stopped him with road spikes in Evelyn Couzins Ave, Richmond, on February 26, 2019.

Officers spotted a grey Holden car on Breezes Rd about 7.20pm and signalled for the driver – Maanaiama – to pull over. A pursuit ensued and Maanaiama appeared to deliberately drive towards an officer as they laid down road spikes.

He eventually stopped when he drove over road spikes near Eveleyn Couzins Ave, about 5 kilometres from where he was first spotted by police.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Tolu Maanaiama was shot three times after firing a shotgun when police stopped him with road spikes in Evelyn Couzins Ave in Richmond on February 26.

Maanaiama then got out of his car and crouched behind it, then fired at police "multiple times" with a shotgun. Police fired back using Bushmaster rifles and police-issue Glock pistols. Maanaiama was shot twice in the lower body.

An IPCA report released on Thursday found police were justified in pursuing Maanaiama, spiking his car, firing at him to defend themselves and others, and using a police dog to arrest him.

It found some officers breached policy though by not reporting they were armed and not wearing ballistic body armour.

Maanaiama was jailed for nine years by the High Court in Christchurch in March this year, the NZ Herald reported.

