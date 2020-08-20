Otago woman denies driving motorised chilly bin drunk

Alexandra woman Anna Pilgrim appeared in the Alexandra District Court for driving a motorised chilly bin with an excess breath alcohol level of 894 micrograms on May 9.

A Central Otago woman has pleaded not guilty to taking a motorised chilly bin on a drunken joyride.

Anna Lea Pilgrim, 40, appeared in the Alexandra District Court on Thursday charged with driving a motor vehicle on a residential street on May 9 with excess breath alcohol of 894 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250.

She is not the first to be charged for driving a motorised chilly bin.

Last year, Southland truck driver Daniel Hurley was convicted in the Alexandra District Court after taking a drunk joyride on a motorised chilly bin in Cromwell.

Defence counsel Paige Noorland told Judge Emma Smith Pilgrim’s actions were similar to those of Hurley, who drove around the Cromwell Mall car park on a chilly bin with a level of 540mcg in October 2018.

She said the judge in Hurley’s case convicted and fined him, but he did not disqualify him because of “special circumstances”, including its low top speed and the short distance covered.

“In Pilgrim’s situation, she was struggling to get it to move at all.”

The difference was the excess breath alcohol level, Noorland said.

The judge raised the possibility of imposing an interlock if Pilgrim was disqualified from driving, which Noorland argued would be “significant” given the same offence had been dealt with by way of a conviction and fine.

Sergeant Ian Collin said riding a motorised chilly bin drunk was no different than riding a small scooter on the road drunk.

“It could be a similar to [an electric] scooter, with no conviction or charge,” Noorland replied.