Fire at scene of alleged murder in Whenuapai, West Auckland

Two fire trucks attend a callout to a house in Trig Rd, Whenuapai, Auckland, where a homicide happened only a couple weeks earlier.

A house in west Auckland where a man was allegedly killed has caught fire

Fire and Emergency was called to the fire in Trig Rd at Whenuapai, at 4.13pm on Sunday.

When crews arrived they found a large blaze in a house. By 6.30pm the fire had been put out.

However, police were at the scene on Sunday night making inquiries into the cause of the fire.

Thomas O'Donoghue/Supplied A large fire at a residential property in Whenuapai, West Auckland.

Stuff understands the fire was at the same rural property where Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea died two weeks ago.

Police refused to confirm the address of the fire on Sunday.

A 33-year-old Whangārei man was arrested and charged on August 12 with the murder of Tamatoa-Makaea.

Police responded to reports of a man being injured at the Trig Rd property about 2am on August 5.

Tamatoa-Makaea received medical attention but could not be saved.

Police at the scene of an alleged homicide at a rural property in Trig Rd on August 5.

After the arrest, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor, of Waitematā CIB, said police hoped it would bring the community reassurance.

On Sunday, firefighters had searched the property to check if anyone was inside, however as at 6.30pm no-one had been located.