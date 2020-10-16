Killer, Phillip Smith, loses appeal against conviction for escaping to Brazil

During his decades in jail Phillip John Smith has taken several civil claims against Corrections, including one in 2020 arguing his own case for rehabilitation and treatment to improve his chances for release on parole.

Convicted killer and child sex offender Phillip John Smith has lost a case in which he alleged his return after escaping to Brazil was unlawful.

In 2013, Smith obtained a passport in his birth name of Phillip John Traynor, and, while on temporary release from Spring Hill Corrections Facility in November 2014 Smith, left New Zealand using the passport, travelling to Chile and on to Brazil.

He was arrested and deported later the same month.

Back in New Zealand he was convicted of escaping and obtaining a passport by false pretences.

He appealed against his convictions saying the deportation had been unlawful, that New Zealand police connived in the plan, and so his prosecution in New Zealand had been an abuse of process.

Smith maintained that under Brazilian law he should not have been deported. Extradition would have given him more legal protections.

He maintained that extradition would have been granted only if New Zealand authorities agreed to commute his life sentence to no more than 30 years’ imprisonment.

Representing himself at his appeal, he also said he could not have been extradited anyway because Brazil had no offence equivalent to the New Zealand crime of escaping from custody, for which he was sought.

In a decision issued on Friday, the Court of Appeal accepted that if he had appealed against the deportation in Brazil he might have been successful, although it noted that his civil claim for damages against the Brazilian government for wrongful deportation was dismissed in Brazil.

The Court of Appeal has dismissed Smith’s appeal.

The court said Smith openly admitted committing the offences of escaping and unlawfully obtaining a passport.

Supplied/NZ Police Fugitive Phillip Smith, travelling under his birth name of Phillip Traynor, at Auckland Airport in November, 2014. (File photo)

“It was always open to the Brazilian authorities to deport him back to his state of origin, and that is what they did,” the court said.

“We do not identify on the evidence improper pressure put on the Brazilian authorities to deport rather than extradite.”

It did note though that the New Zealand offer to escort Smith home at no cost to Brazil was “material” in the decision of the authorities there to ask for the deportation order.

It was also in the Brazilian national interest that Smith should not have the chance to commit offences, and marry a Brazilian citizen and have children there.

There was no basis for the New Zealand authorities to have to look behind the Brazilian judge’s order to deport him, the Court of Appeal said.

Smith had been sentenced to a term of life imprisonment in 1996 for murdering a man in Johnsonville, Wellington, in December 1995. He had been sexually abusing the man’s son and tracked the family down after they left Wairarapa to get away from him.

He became eligible for parole in 2009, but is still serving the sentence. During his sentence he made money in various legal and illegal ways, and also obtained academic qualifications including a Bachelor of Accountancy.