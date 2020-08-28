Fewer alcohol-related assaults after restrictions on late-night alcohol sales

The experiment - what happens to breath-alcohol levels when different people drink the same amounts?

The number of people hospitalised because of assaults at weekends has fallen dramatically since late-night alcohol sales were restricted.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, which came into effect in December 2013, banned alcohol sales from supermarkets and liquor stores after 11pm and forced bars, pubs and nightclubs to close at 4am.

A study, by the University of Otago, published on Friday in the international journal Addiction, found that 11 per cent fewer people were hospitalised for injuries sustained in weekend assaults in 2016 than before the law change.

The biggest decrease in hospitalisation, of 18 per cent, was seen among 15- to 29-year-olds, who made up more than half of those hospitalised

READ MORE:

* Major report into reducing alcohol harm ignored for almost a decade

* Well-being must include alcohol reform - advocacy group

* Experts conclude there's no 'safe' level of alcohol consumption after global study



John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Late-night assaults appear to have reduced significantly after a law change banned the sale of alcohol after 4am.

The research also analysed police reports of assaults occurring between 9pm and 5.59am.

It showed that reports of late-night assaults reduced by nearly 2 per cent between 2012 and 2018.

University of Otago professor emerita Jennie Connor said the findings were heartening.

The injuries sustained from late-night assaults had also reduced in severity, according to the study.

“More than 90 per cent of alcohol outlets were not affected by the changes, as they were already operating within the maximum hours.

“Those that were compelled to close earlier had been disproportionately contributing to alcohol-related assaults,” Connor said.

She was advocating for late-night alcohol sales to be further restricted.

“There is a range of harms other than violence that are caused by late night heavy drinking including unintentional injuries and involvement in crime, and there are considerable social impacts,” she says.

“New Zealand’s alcohol regulations are still very permissive and further reductions could provide many benefits with little downside. California is an example of 2am closing being compatible with a vibrant nightlife.”

University of Otago/Supplied University of Otago professor emerita Jennie Connor wants restrictions on late-night alcohol sales to go further.

Alcohol Action New Zealand backed the calls for more restrictions.

It wants alcohol to be pulled from supermarket shelves altogether and for on-licence venues, including cafes, bars and restaurants, to have to stop selling alcohol at 1am.

The lobby group also wants liquor stores to close between 10pm and 10am.

123rf Bars already have to close at 4am, but some academics want them to shut even earlier.

The organisation’s spokesman, professor of psychological medicine Doug Sellman, said the study indicated alcohol-related harm could be reversed by restrictions which impacted only a small number of people – mostly heavy-drinking young adults.

“These findings reinforce what we know about alcohol availability contributing harm generally and that late-night alcohol availability is particularly harmful.

“This degree of drug induced violence has a major impact on the well-being of New Zealanders and the well-being of the economy.

“It has been estimated that the social costs of alcohol amount to nearly $8 billion per year of which a substantial amount is related to alcohol-related assaults.”

However, Alcohol Beverages Council executive director Bridget MacDonald said reducing the opening hours of bars is not effective in reducing hazardous drinking.

“The simple fact is problem drinking is a behavioural issue, which changing off-licence hours of operation will have no impact on whatsoever,” she said.

“In the end, all it will do is inconvenience moderate drinkers – who tend to buy later in the evening.”

She labelled the calls for more restrictions on when alcohol as “out of date thinking”.

Targeted education and support programmes would be more effective in reducing alcohol-related harm, MacDonald said.