Australian man jailed after fatal boozy holiday crash has sentence reduced

An Australian man jailed after a boozy heli-skiing holiday in New Zealand ended in the death of his cousin and a 72-year-old man has had his prison sentence reduced by 10 months.

Mark Edward Hayden, 53, was in the passenger seat when the car driven by his cousin, Stephen Hayden, crashed head-on into another car on State Highway 8 near Tekapo on July 3, 2017. Stephen Hayden and Twizel man Nigel Stuart Freeman, who was driving the other car, died instantly.

Mark Hayden was charged as a party to manslaughter and was sentenced on May 12 in the High Court in Christchurch to two years and one month in jail.

When Hayden pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March, the Crown said although he was not driving the vehicle, he encouraged his cousin to drink copious amounts of alcohol and to drive recklessly.

Hayden’s defence counsel, Jonathan Eaton QC, said Justice Cameron Mander’s starting point at sentencing of four years and six months was too high and that insufficient credit was given for mitigating factors.

The Court of Appeal judgment, released on Friday, said a more substantial allowance for personal mitigating factors should have been made.

NZ Police/Supplied The crash scene where Stephen Hayden and Nigel Freeman were killed on July 3, 2017 near Aoraki/Mt Cook.

They provided allowances for Hayden’s displays of remorse, his “blameless past”, the inability for his family based in Australia to visit him because of Covid-19 restrictions and because he returned from Australia to face the charges.

Hayden’s sentence was quashed and replaced with a sentence of one year and three months.

“We accept Mr Eaton’s submission that for a man with a blameless past imprisonment away from his home and family is particularly hard, but a lesser sentence would risk failing to recognise the seriousness of the offence and the need to hold the appellant accountable for his conduct,” the judgement read.

Hayden, his cousin and three friends flew from Melbourne to Christchurch the day before the crash for a short heli-skiing holiday near Mt Cook.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Senior Constable Les Andrew, of Twizel, talks about the horrific crash on July 3, 2017, that claimed the lives of Nigel Freeman and Stephen Hayden. (Video first published in December 2017)

The men rented two Toyota Highlander vehicles at the airport. The attendant at the car rental company noticed Stephen Hayden appeared intoxicated but was assured he was not going to be driving that evening.

A few hours later, the men were in the same car when they were stopped by police on Peterborough St and Stephen Hayden recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1015mcg per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

He was taken to the Christchurch central police station before returning to the group's hotel.

Later that morning the group headed to the Mackenzie district, with Stephen Hayden driving one vehicle and his cousin in the passenger seat.

SUPPLIED Australian national Stephen Hayden, 46, died on July 3 on Tekapo Twizel Rd

He was seen to lose traction when he hit snow on SH8 between Fairlie and Tekapo. The vehicle slid sideways and the back wheels spun before the vehicle went back on the road.

When the Haydens stopped their vehicle on the side of the road a short distance east of Tekapo, their friends pulled up behind them. They noticed they had a bottle of vodka in the car with them and both appeared drunk.

One of the friends tried to stop Stephen Hayden from driving, but he sped away.

Mark Hayden bought more vodka in Tekapo and was seen taking a swig from the bottle and passing it to his cousin, who also drank from the bottle.

Several members of the public called police when they saw the pair driving erratically between Tekapo and Twizel. Witnesses saw the vehicle crossing the centre line, overtaking other vehicles and trying to run other vehicles off the road.

Supplied Nigel Freeman was one of two people who died in a crash near Lake Pukaki on July 3, 2017.

Senior Constable Les Andrew was sent from Twizel to look for the vehicle and found it parked on the side of the road between Tekapo and Pukaki.

The driver, Stephen Hayden, appeared to be extremely intoxicated, he said.

Mark Hayden became aggressive and said "this is not going to happen" when Andrew tried to get Stephen Hayden to do a breath test.

He claimed his cousin had not been driving and the actual driver had walked off, then became increasingly aggressive when Andrew said Stephen Hayden would be arrested if he did not comply.

Andrew went to call for backup and Hayden started his vehicle and fled at high speed, with Andrew in pursuit.

Hayden crossed the centre line at a slight bend and crashed head-on with a Toyota Hilux ute. An analysis of the crash scene found the Highlander had been travelling between 160kmh and 170kmh in the moments before the crash.

Hayden and the driver of the ute, Freeman, were both killed instantly.

Hayden's blood alcohol level was 326mcg per 100ml of blood – more than six times the legal limit of 50mcg.

Mark Hayden survived the crash and was taken to Timaru Hospital.

When interviewed by police, he said he had very little memory of the events leading up to the crash.