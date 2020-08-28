Police investigation after racist comments aimed at university anti-racism club

The death of George Floyd in America has prompted anti-racism and social justice protests around the world.

A new anti-racism club at University of Canterbury (UC) has attracted “blatantly harmful” and racist online comments, with some people pretending to be the Christchurch mosque shooter.

Police have launched an investigation after people posted Islamophobic and hateful remarks about the proposed society, which is provisionally called Students for Anti-Racist Action.

The University of Canterbury Students’ Association (UCSA) issued a survey to field interest for the new group and call for people to join the executive committee.

One aspect discussed was whether the club’s president should be from a BIPOC background (black, indigenous, people of colour).

Although the online noticeboard is for UC students, people from outside the university can view the content and post comments.

University of Canterbury University of Canterbury has launched an investigation after people made racist and Islamophobic comments online.

UCSA president Tori Mcnoe said swift action is being taken to identify those responsible and support the affected students.

Josh Watson and Ben O'Connell, breakfast hosts on student radio station RDU, discussed the issue on their show on Friday.

“The post garnered huge amounts of disgusting, racist comments,” Watson said.

O’Connell said some people who completed the survey said “they wanted to kill ethic and racial minorities”, and some filled out the survey using the name of the Christchurch mosque shooter.

A UC spokesperson said the university and UCSA did not tolerate harassment, discrimination or racist behaviour of any kind.

“We are working together to support anyone in our community who is affected, and have referred the matter to the police, who are investigating.”

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF/Waikato Times Equality advocate Anjum Rahman says racist comments can be used to suppress free speech.

Anjum Rahman, of the Islamic Women's Council, said anti-racist action often provoked a racist response.

“It is a tactic to remove free-speech of people they don't like.”

She encouraged the students to persevere with their group, provided it was safe to do so.

“I would say, 'safety first'. Make sure you have systems in place and you have other people around you.

“I would hope enough Cantabrians will step up and provide support so these young people can do some very needed work.”

A police spokesperson said anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch by phoning 105.