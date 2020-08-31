Two more charged with Lois Tolley murder in Upper Hutt, one still sought

Lois Tolley, 30, was killed in her Ward St, Wallaceville, Upper Hutt, home in December 2016. (File photo)

Two more people have been charged with murdering Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley in 2016.

One person was charged in September 2019 with her murder.

Two others – one charged in December 2019, and the other charged in August 2020 – had originally been charged with assault with intent to rob and aggravated burglary.

The charges against all three 28-year-olds were called at the High Court in Wellington on Monday.

Michael Daly/Stuff Police guard the scene at LoisTolley’s flat in Wallaceville, Upper Hutt, on December 10, 2016. (File photo)

The two most recent murder charges had not been filed by the time the charges were called in court in the morning but were included in documents filed with the court later in the day.

Not guilty pleas had been entered to the charges as they stood at the start of the day. Pleas are likely to be entered to the new murder charges when the case is next in court in October.

None of the defendants were in court. Two appeared via an audio-visual link while in custody, and the third was on bail and his attendance was excused.

All three have name suppression in the meantime, Justice Simon France said.

After the court hearing, the officer overseeing the investigation said police were still looking for one person in relation to the killing of Tolley.

As time passed more people had been prepared to speak to police, Detective Inspector Scott Miller said.

Police knew people in the community had information that could help and he hoped they would come forward.

Miller said the aim was to have all those involved in the dock at the trial, scheduled for May 2021.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Lois Tolley’s aunt, Lorraine Duffin, left, and Tolley’s mother, Cathrine MacDonald, at a media conference in 2016. (File photo)

Tolley’s mother, Cathrine MacDonald, lives in Australia but was able to see Monday's court hearing via an audio-visual link.

She and Tolley’s father were glad the charges were upgraded.

They could not thank the police team enough for everything they had done and continued to do for their daughter, she said.

It would be good if people came forward to help the investigation.

“They just need to think about if this happened to their family and the hell and torment her friends and family are going through.”

Police have previously described Tolley’s death as an “execution”. She was found on her lounge floor, shot and stabbed, on December 9, 2016.

Tolley was a chef for an events management company.