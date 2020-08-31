Two more to be charged with Lois Tolley murder in Upper Hutt

Lois Tolley was found dead in her Upper Hutt flat in December 2016. (File photo)

Two more murder charges are being laid in relation to the death of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley in 2016.

The charges are against the two people so far charged with assaulting Tolley with intent to rob her, and aggravated burglary.

They will join the first man charged with murdering Tolley, 30, on December 9, 2016. He has been before the court on that charge since September 2019.

The man, 28, is also charged assaulting her with intent to rob her, and aggravated burglary with a shotgun. He has pleaded not guilty.

In December 2019, a second man, 28, was charged with two charges of aggravated burglary, and assault with intent to rob. He has also pleaded not guilty.

Then on August 12, a third man, 28, was charged with two charges of aggravated burglary with a weapon, and assault with intent to rob. Through his lawyer he pleaded not guilty at a hearing at the High Court in Wellington on Monday.

None of the defendants were personally in court. Two of the defendants appeared via an audio-visual link while in custody, and the third was on bail.

Michael Daly/Stuff Police guard the scene at Tolley’s flat in Wallaceville, Upper Hutt, on Dec 10, 2016. (File photo)

All three have name suppression in the meantime, Justice Simon France said.

The case is due to be before the court again in late October.