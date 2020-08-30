Police impersonator inadvertently targets actual policeman

Ngaire Maree Sadlier was sentenced to 18 months of intensive supervision in the Christchurch District Court on Friday. (File photo)

A woman went to a Christchurch home pretending to be a police officer – but her plan was derailed when the man who answered the door was an actual off-duty policeman.

Ngaire Maree Sadlier, 41, was sentenced to 18 months of intensive supervision in the Christchurch District Court on Friday. The charges against her included aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer and wilful trespass.

The charges relate to an incident in July 2017 when Sadlier and two patched members from the Nomad gang went to a house in Charteris Bay, Banks Peninsula.

Sadlier knocked on a side entrance door. When a man answered the door, Sadlier asked him if he was Sam. The victim answered no and wanted to know who Sadlier was.

She told him she was a police officer from Christchurch. The man, a constable, informed her that he was also a police officer and requested her ID. Sadlier asked the victim show her his ID. When the constable showed his ID to Sadlier, she attempted to grab it from him.

He told her to get off his property but she refused and asked if she was at number 57. When the constable warned her he would arrest her if she did not leave, she said “go on then”.

The police officer placed Sadlier under arrest and took hold of her left arm. She punched him in the face and screamed for help. The officer let go of Sadlier and went back into the house to call police.

He followed her as she was walking away from his house calling for help. At that moment Norton Lindsay Adams, one of the men who had accompanied Sadlier to the house, ran towards the constable and punched him twice in the face, breaking his glasses.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Judge Jane Farish suggested to Ngaire Maree Sadlier that she write a letter to the police officer she had assaulted. (File photo)

The victim staggered backwards, and Sadlier and Adams grabbed him and pushed him towards his open door. Sadlier attempted to claw at the victim’s face then kicked him in his left knee, while Adams stomped on his right, bare foot.

Sadlier then yelled: “Get the gun and shoot this f....r”.

The victim managed to slam the door on his attackers and called 111 as Sadlier and Adams fled in a vehicle. They were arrested along with a third defendant shortly after. A pump-action shotgun was found in the car they were driving.

The victim suffered a bleeding nose, swollen lip, scratches on his arms and a sore and swollen knee and foot from the assault.

When Stuff spoke to Sadlier shortly after the incident, she said she had intended to speak to a man about a “personal matter”, but went to the wrong home.

“It was just the wrong address. I wish I had never gone to that address because I was like three houses away from where I was meant to be,” she said.

During sentencing, Judge Jane Farish said Sadlier’s high level of intelligence and the fact that she acts as a mentor to others was completely at odds with someone “with this chaotic lifestyle that was present”.

She said Sadlier needed to strengthen her ability to withstand negative influences in her life and make positive choices.

She ordered that Sadlier complete any course, programmes or counselling as directed by the probation officer.

Judge Farish also suggested Sadlier write a letter to the police officer she had assaulted.

“Explain to him the real person that you are and not some gang associate that he most probably thought you were at the time,” the judge said.

Last year Adams was sentenced to two years and 7 months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless driving and failing to stop for the police in relation to the incident.

He also admitted assault with intent to injure and unlawful possession of a firearm for a separate incident.