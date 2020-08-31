Hair pulling, tools thrown in neighbours' gardening dispute

Police were called to a boundary dispute between neighbours.

A spot of gardening turned violent as neighbours pulled hair rather than weeds.

Police were called to a neighbourly dispute at Coolock Cres, in the Dunedin suburb of Waverley, about 3.30pm on Sunday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the dispute centered around the boundary of a garden, and led to a minor assault and theatening behaviour.

That included a woman throwing her neighbour's plants and gardening equipment down a hill.

READ MORE:

* Pre-teen steals bus, takes out cars during 20km joyride

* Auckland couple in neighbours' dispute over basalt wall must pay for part-removal

* Couple in fence view dispute still awaiting council action after 10 months



She then grabbed the woman’s hat, and pulled her hair, Bond said.

Trespass notices were served on both women.

Both parties agreed to contact a surveyor to have their boundary defined and to split the cost, Bond said.

The neighbour who threw the plants and gardening equipment before pulling her neighbour’s hair and grabbing her hat was warned.

Meanwhile, the victim was warned not to garden in the boundary until the surveyor had surveyed the area, Bond said.