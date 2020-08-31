Driver takes out two power poles on SH2 in two separate crashes within a month

A Featherston man drove his car into powerpoles on SH2 near Greytown twice in two months.

A Featherston man with a history of bad driving managed to take out two different power poles on SH2 in two separate crashes a month apart.

The first incident happened in October last year when Christopher Sherlock, 30, fell asleep while driving north from Featherston to Greytown.

His Ford Falcon drifted across the oncoming lane and hit a power pole on the other side of the highway.

Sherlock said he had set his cruise control on his car to 102kmh and drifted off.

He told police: “I’ve had a rough week and I fell asleep at the wheel.”

Just over a month later, on the same road, it was a bad cough and a ringing cellphone Sherlock blamed for again crossing the oncoming lane and driving into another power pole.

The police summary of facts said he was heading north on SH2 when his phone rang and he picked it up to answer it.

Sherlock appeared before justices of the peace in Masterton District Court on Monday to be sentenced for careless driving, when his lawyer Frank Minehan argued that being disqualified from driving might cost Sherlock his job.

Minehan said his client was also hit by a coughing fit as he was driving which caused him to lose control of his car.

The lawyer admitted Shelock’s “traffic record was not impressive”, but sought a penalty that did not include a disqualification of his driver licence.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Masterton District Court

Justices of the peace Fiona Dransfield and Peter Debney said as Sherlock’s actions had endangered himself and the public, and combined with his poor driving history, they would have to take his licence away and disqualify him from driving for three months.

“He has a history of continued offending while driving over a long period of time,” Debney said.

Sherlock was also ordered to pay $1080 in fines and undertake a driver improvement course.

The network operators Powerco were also seeking over $16,000 in reparations for the damage caused by both crashes.

Stuff approached Sherlock outside Masterton District Court on Monday, but he declined to comment.