Courier driver injured after van stolen

A postal driver was injured after a man attempted to steal his courier van while working in Hastings on Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a report of a van being stolen from the intersection of Elm road and Willowpark road south, in the suburb Akina about 9am.

“A person attempted to intervene and was taken to hospital.”

About half an hour later, the vehicle was found dumped and two people were taken into custody, a police spokesperson said.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said the driver was taken to hospital with ‘moderate injuries’.

New Zealand Post confirmed the van was one of their Courier Post vehicles.

A spokesperson said a contract delivery driver was injured in the incident and was receiving treatment at Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

“NZ Post will support the driver and their family as they make their recovery,” the spokesperson said.

After the van was recovered New Zealand Post was investigating the contents of the vehicle to work out what, if anything, was taken.

Customers would be notified if necessary.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and is due to appear in Hastings District Court this week.

The second person was not charged, police said.