Father sends abusive emails harassing and threatening Oranga Tamariki staff

Blenheim man Joseph Ward admitted charges of criminal harassment and threatening to kill at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

A father of a child in Oranga Tamariki care has admitted harassing and abusing its employees, after sending 42 emails to a staff member in one day.

Between January 8 and April 30, Blenheim man Joseph Ward, 38, sent an “excessive” number of emails to an Oranga Tamariki staff member, a police summary of facts said.

Multiple emails included abuse, threats, and blamed her for his suicidal thoughts which caused the staff member to fear for her safety.

On February 17, he sent 16 emails to the victim, and the following day he sent 42.

He also sent emails which caused staff to fear their lives were at risk, with one stating he wanted “to start killing people who have committed this injustice” and that he dreamed about “storming” their office.

As a result of the harassment, the victim has developed anxiety, had panic attacks and had to have time off work, the police summary said.

When spoken to by police, Ward said he had not made threats, and was “just expressing the way that he feels”.

He had previously appeared before the court.

Ward appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Monday, and pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal harassment and two charges of threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded on bail to October 12 for sentencing.