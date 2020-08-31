Charter flight to NZ for 30 Kiwi criminals, including a paedophile, kicked out of Australia

Like many other deportees, New Zealand-born Adrian Maere spent most of his life in Australia. Now he is struggling to make a home here.

Australia has deported 30 Kiwis with criminal convictions, including one who had sex with a child aged between 10 and 14.

The 30 people, who had all been convicted of serious offences, were flown from Australia last week on two charter flights from Perth, Sydney and Brisbane after the Australian Government cancelled their visas.

Other convictions included domestic violence against minors, assault and drug offences, aggravated robbery and assault and larceny.

The deportees posed a threat to the Australian community, Australia Border Force commander, field operations, Ben Biddington, said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Deportees from Australia are housed in a dedicated managed isolation facility when they arrive in New Zealand. (File photo)

“These non-citizens have been convicted of very serious crimes. Non-citizens who are found not to meet character requirements, and whose visas are cancelled, are not entitled to remain in Australia.

“The Australian Government is responsible for protecting the community from the risk of harm arising from foreign nationals who choose to engage in criminal activity," he said.

The flights departed on August 25 and 26.

Australia sent a further 30 people back to New Zealand earlier this month, including those with convictions for drug possession, breaching domestic violence orders, assault, and kidnapping.

Covid-19 halted deportations between Australia and New Zealand in mid-March, but the numbers have returned to normal.

A new managed isolation facility to house Kiwis deported from Australia opened in July.

A total of 2926 New Zealand citizens have had their visas cancelled under s501 of the Migration Act since 2014. The act allows a person’s visa to be cancelled if they are not of good character.