Devoted parents of four young children die in Otago car crash

Kararaina Te Rupe and Tama Te Kira died in a car crash near Macraes, Otago.

They had been a couple since high school, and had four young children together, but their lives ended tragically.

Kararaina Te Rupe, 27 and Tama Te Kira, 28, of Palmerston in Otago, died in a single-vehicle crash on Macraes Back Rd north of Dunedin on Saturday, just before midnight.

The couple have left behind four children – aged between 4 and 9 – who were “struggling”, family spokeswoman Marion Te Rupe, of Ashburton, said.

'’They have a lot of support.''

Te Rupe said her niece was '’an absolutely devoted mother'’.

'’Her and Tama did everything with their kids.''

The couple, who grew up in Wellington and Taranaki, had been together 11 years.

''They were high school sweethearts,'’ Te Rupe said of the stay-at-home parents.

The pair were each from a large whanau, who were now rallying to support the grieving children.

It was not the only tragedy to hit the Te Rupe whanau in recent times, with the uncle of Kararaina Te Rupe, Joeroa Te Rupe, 47, killed in a shooting in Foxton in October last year.

Tragically his sister, Jocelyn Te Rupe, died two days afterwards as the whanau waited for the return of his body.

''All this has happened within a year,'' Marion Te Rupe, who has lost a third sibling to cancer, said.

John Bisset/Stuff Aerial view of Macraes, a small rural town 100 kilometres north of Dunedin.

The family were unclear about the cause behind Saturday's crash.

Eight people were killed on New Zealand roads over the weekend.

Police said they were not in a position to comment.

Te Rupe said some whanau had struggled to get to Dunedin, about an hour south of Macraes, and a Givealittle page had been set up to help them and the couple's children.

Details of a joint tangi for the couple were yet to be confirmed.