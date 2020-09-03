New clues revealed in Sao Young killing investigation by police

Sao Young was a much-loved father and brother, who lived a semi-transient lifestyle in Hamilton.

Sightings of a small blue or silver car with two people inside is one of a handful of new clues revealed by police investigating the death of Hamilton man Sao Young.

Details of the case were covered in an item on the television show Police Ten 7, which police hope will help provide a breakthrough in their investigations into Young’s murder earlier this year.

The 40-year-old was last seen on the evening of Thursday, March 12 in the Insoll Ave area, and police believe it was on that night he was killed.

After he was killed, his body was then taken to a rural property in Ballard Rd in Gordonton, where it was discovered by a farmer, nearly a month later, on Monday, April 13.

Young’s family are at a loss and desperate to know what happened to him. He arrived in New Zealand from Cambodia in the early 1990s and raised a family, who are now at a loss and are desperate to know what happened to him.

But in early March this year, the father, now living a transient lifestyle around Hamilton’s suburbs, became the victim of foul play.

On Thursday night’s show, Detective Sergeant Phil Elvy said it was believed Young had been killed somewhere in Hamilton between 9.30pm and 7am, before his body was taken to Ballard Rd.

TVNZ Sao Young's daughter Claudia told the Police Ten Seven programme her family had been devastated by his death.

About 7.15am on March 13 a small, blue or silver, “bubble shaped” and possibly European car with two people inside was seen in that area.

The occupants were “out of place” for that kind of vehicle and for the area as well, Elvy said.

It was also revealed that Young was believed to have been involved in a violent incident in the Enderley Park area about 1am on March 3.

Security camera footage had captured three vehicles in the area, including a blue Ford Falcon utility, a red Ford XR-6 or something similar that had a white bonnet, and what may have been a black Ford Territory or Explorer.

TVNZ One of the last security camera pictures of Sao Young, taken not long before he was killed.

“We’d be really interested in hearing from anyone who knows the identity of those vehicles, or the people in them at that time.”

Elvy believed those involved would have a troubled conscience.

“The way in which Sao was killed, the way his body was left there, I have no doubt that someone is feeling very uncomfortable about that.”

Young’s daughter Claudia also spoke about how the manner of his death and left her and other family members completely distraught.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Police investigators search for clues near farm buildings on Ballard Rd in Gordonton, where Sao Young's body was found.

“It was really hard to believe. I thought they must have got the wrong person, especially when we got told they wern’t actually able to identify him properly,” she said.

Young was last seen at an associate’s home in the inner city suburb of Fairfield, wearing long dark-coloured pants, a grey sweatshirt, black Nike shoes and a distinctive grey Nixon cap.

“It’s really hard knowing the people who did this are just walking around and living their lives.”

Anyone with any information on the case is urged to get hold of the police on 0800 107 4637.