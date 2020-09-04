Defence lawyer targets police notes and interview conduct in Invercargill fatal crash trial

Taine Reupena Tata Bryn Edwards is on trial in the High Court at Invercargill in relation to the death of Invercargill woman Emma Bagley.

Taine Reupena Tata Bryn Edwards, 22, is on trial before a jury in the High Court at Invercargill in relation to a fatal crash that killed mother-of-two Emma Bagley.

Edwards, who was a passenger in his cousin’s car, took the stand on Friday and said he was “blackout drunk” and only has snippets of memories of the night of the crash.

Edwards’ eight charges include being of party to manslaughter, an alternative charge of being a party to dangerous driving causing death, three charges of being a party to reckless use causing injury and three alternative charges of dangerous driving causing injury, all in Invercargill on December 7, 2018.

The charges allege Edwards “incited and encouraged” the driver in the fatal crash.

Edwards’ cousin Dejay Kane was driving the car, which t-boned the Bagley’s vehicle, about 9pm in the Invercargill suburb of Windsor.

Kane was convicted of manslaughter and four charges of reckless driving.

Edwards told the court he was a heavy drinker at the time of the crash, and he remembers consuming about 18 alcoholic drinks, mostly ready-to-drink Vodka Cruisers.

Crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas said Edwards’ recollection of events was lie and Edwards was dangerously “whipping around” Invercargill [as the passenger] before the crash. Edwards said he could not recall that.

During evidence on Friday, defence lawyer Fiona Guy Kidd picked apart how police investigated the incident.

In particular, she cross-examined crown witness sergeant Frederick Shandley about how he interviewed Edwards at Southland Hospital.

Guy Kidd was critical of the officer in charge, which was not Shandley, of the investigation about official note taking.

When Edwards was in the dock, he admitted lying to Shandley about the speed the car was going, to protect his cousin.

Shandley was overly friendly and “trying to butter me up”, Edwards said.

The court was told Edwards was unconscious for a period of time after the crash and then refused a sling, neck brace and pain relief.

The Subaru Kane was driving was going 124kmh when it hit the Bagley’s Kia SUV.

Shandley said Edwards told him at the hospital that the Subaru was doing about 55kmh when it crashed.

Under cross-examination, Guy Kidd said Shandley was speaking to Edwards as a witness, not a suspect, and the police officer did not tell him his statement could be used as evidence.

Shandley agreed that he did not read back the statement to Edwards to give him a chance to correct it.

Shandley said he had been a police officer for 30 years, taken thousands of statements and agreed it was best practice to read back a statement.

The situation had to be taken in context, that hospital staff were taking Edwards to be x-rayed and he was in the Accident and Emergency ward on a busy Friday night, Shandley said.

Guy Kidd also questioned officer in charge of the investigation, Donald Ward, about his failing to make notes of a “very casual, spur of the moment” stop Ward made at Edwards’ house in the months after the crash.

Reading his brief of evidence, Ward said he asked Edwards to accompany him to the police station on a date “in early 2019”.

Under cross-examination, Ward said he was asking Edwards about Kane and was speaking to Edwards as a witness.

Guy Kidd put it to Ward that he did not ask Edwards to come to the Invercargill police station.

Ward said he would have.

“But there’s no notebook entry?” Guy Kidd said, which Ward agreed was correct.

In her opening address on Wednesday, prosecutor Thomas told the court the crown case was based on inferences that Edwards was a party to the reckless driving.

In her opening address on Wednesday, Guy Kidd said Edwards did not knowingly or deliberately encourage Kane to drive recklessly.

Justice Mander is expected to give a summing up on Monday after the lawyers closing statements.