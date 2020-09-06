Appeal over 'degrading' vigilante attack on Waikato farm thrown out

Michael Sam Torrington was jailed for his part in a “degrading” vigilante attack on a Waikato farm but appealed his conviction and sentence.

A man jailed for a vigilante attack which cost the victim an eye has failed in an appeal of his conviction and sentence.

Michael Sam Torrington and friend Elisha Jack Cramond meted out the assault on a Waikato farm in August 2017 as a lesson after the victim’s partner mentioned past violence.

The “degrading” attack cost the victim his right eye and left him with serious head injuries and extensive bruising, court documents show.

Torrington was jailed for 11 years and three months in January 2019, with the condition that he serve at least half of his time.

READ MORE:

* Guilty verdicts on wounding charges in trial of 'savage' assault on Waikato farm



Cramond – also found guilty on two extra charges – received a similar sentence.

Torrington unsuccessfully appealed both his conviction and sentence, with arguments including that Cramond was the main aggressor.

“Mr Torrington’s denials to the police were never going to stand in the face of the evidence of the 111 call and the text message he sent about ‘stoving’ in [the victim’s] head and biting his finger,” Justice Timothy Brewer’s judgment said.

Torrington also alleged errors in the approach of his trial lawyer, Martin Hine, including an inference Hine had forged a signature on an instruction that Torrington would not give evidence.

Hine “denied that suggestion indignantly”, Justice Brewer wrote.

“This colours our view of Mr Torrington's credibility.”

The judge also dismissed Torrington’s appeal against his sentence, which argued it should have been about three years shorter, and that Torrington and Cramond should not have been treated equally.

But it was a joint, premeditated attack which Torrington joined when the victim was helpless on the ground, Justice Brewer wrote.