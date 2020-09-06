Man charged with murder after early-morning death in Christchurch

Police are investigating a homicide in the Christchurch suburb of Edgeware after a man died in hospital.

A 31-year-old has been charged with murder after an early-morning death in Christchurch.

Police were called to an address in Edgeware, at 2.47am on Sunday and a police cordon was put in place at the intersection of Gresford St and Champion St.

Officers found a man with serious injuries who was taken to Christchurch Hospital, where he later died.

The area was still blocked off by Sunday afternoon.

Steven Walton/Stuff A homicide investigation has been launched after the death in Christchurch.

A 31-year-old man arrested at the scene has now been charged with the murder of the 44-year-old victim. Stuff understands the two men were neighbours.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Five nearby residents spoken to by Stuff all said they had not heard anything overnight.

Inside the cordon, on the road, there was a towel with what appeared to be blood on it.

Steven Walton/Stuff The scene on Sunday morning in Edgeware, Christchurch

Some residents said police had previously been called to a block of flats on the corner of Gresford and Champion St, which were inside the cordon.

By 3pm the scene was still cordoned off and forensic investigators could be seen moving in and out of a tent that had been erected in the middle of the intersection. A mobile police base was parked at the scene with a uniformed police officer standing guard.

Stuff Investigators on the scene of a homicide in the Christchurch suburb of Edgeware after a man died in hospital.

A few passersby peered with interest at the activities on the other side of the police tape while strolling past.

Two residents at properties close to the scene said they hadn’t been spoken to by investigators and have not been given any more information on when the area would be opened up.