Comanchero president, media personality plead not guilty to drug, money laundering charges

Comanchero Motorcycle Club president Pasilika Naufahu and a number of his associates and alleged associates have pleaded not guilty to drugs and money laundering charges.

The trial against Naufahu, Connor Michael Tamati Clausen, accountant Wiwini Himi Hakaraia, a media personality who has name suppression, and a woman also with name suppression, began on Monday at the High Court at Auckland.

The jury trial at the High Court is the first one to be held under the current enhanced Covid-19 alert level 2.5 in Auckland.

Stuff Comanchero President Pasilika Naufahu has denied the charges against him.

Defendants, jurors, counsel and media are all required to physically distance and wear masks in the courtroom. Jurors are also sitting in front of plastic screens.

Naufahu has denied conspiring to import a Class A drug, conspiring to supply Class B drug pseudoephedrine and three charges of money laundering, namely using $212,796.96 towards purchasing a Bentley, Ford Ranger and a concrete pump.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ron Mansfield, left, is representing Pasilika Naufahu and the media personality is represented by Steven Lack, right.

Clausen is charged with conspiring to supply Class B drug pseudoephedrine

The media personality is charged with participating in an organised criminal group and two charges of money laundering including the purchase of two concrete pumps totalling $439,700.

Hakaraia, who previously had name suppression, has denied participating in an organised criminal group, two charges of possession of Class A drug for supply namely cocaine and methamphetamine, and three charges of money laundering including $439,700 used towards two concrete pumps and $110,000 used towards purchasing a Range Rover.

NZ POLICE Various luxury vehicles were seized in the police raid.

The woman has also denied engaging in a money laundering transaction, namely depositing $292,496.40 cash into various bank accounts.

The five were arrested following a series of raids across Auckland in April 2019, which saw more than $3.7 million in assets seized along with luxury cars, motorcycles, luxury luggage and jewellery.

The police investigation was into the supply of controlled drugs from the New Zealand chapter of the Comanchero Motorcycle Club.

Earlier this month Naufahu admitted participating in an organised criminal group, four charges of money laundering and being in possession of ammunition.

Clausen also admitted being in possession of a pistol and ammunition and a pump action shotgun and shells.

In August, the gang’s treasurer, Jarome Fonua and Naufahu’s brother Vetekina admitted their parts in the operation. They will be sentenced on October 23.

Earlier this year, lawyer Andrew Simpson and vice-president Tyson Daniels were jailed for their involvement.

The trial is set down for four weeks in front of Justice Graham Lang and a jury.