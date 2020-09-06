'It scared the living s… out of me': Rock thrown from bridge hits car on Auckland motorway

The damage caused by a rock thrown at an Auckland family's car from a motorway overbridge.

A family was shocked after a rock, believed to be thrown from a bridge, shattered their car windscreen, while they were driving on the motorway.

Jacinta Nicholson said she saw the rock hurtling towards her while she, her partner and their 1-year-old daughter were travelling on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway about 3pm on Saturday.

The rock struck the bottom corner of the windscreen on the front passenger side, where Nicholson was sitting.

“It scared the living s… out of me. I actually have no words,” she said.

Jacinta Nicholson, her partner, and their daughters in happier times at Auckland Zoo.

The incident happened just before the West Gate off-ramp.

Nicholson said she saw the rock flying through the air and the force with which it hit was significant, as they were travelling about 100km/h.

It felt like the rock was “massive”, though she didn’t get a good enough look at it to determine its exact size.

Nicholson believed someone was watching over her. If the rock had landed closer to the middle of the car it likely would have hit her.

Her partner quickly called the police and pulled off the motorway at West Gate.

He drove to a field, which led to the overpass, as Nicholson had spotted a group of people gathered on the bridge.

While Nicholson waited for police to arrive, her partner got out of the car and approached the group of three youths and started talking to the oldest, who he estimated was aged about 18.

Nicholson said the youngest, who she believed threw the rock, appeared to be around 12-years-old.

The family waited at the scene until police arrived, by which point the youngest boy had left.

The rock smashed the family's windscreen, narrowly missing Nicholson, who was in the front passenger seat.

Nicholson said two officers spoke to the other two teenagers, as well as her and her partner.

The couple then left to pick up Nicholson’s older stepdaughter from her grandmother’s house.

They stopped at a nearby petrol station, where they saw the older teenager.

Nicholson said the teenager approached them, yelling that his uncles, who were gang members, were after them.

As a couple of men, believed to be the teenager’s uncles, ran towards them, Nicholson’s partner got back in the car and drove away.

Nicholson called the police again and her partner went down to the station later on Saturday to make a formal statement.

Police confirmed they received a report about 4pm on Saturday about a group of young people throwing objects at vehicles on the Northwestern Motorway.

“One of the objects allegedly went through a windscreen of a vehicle, there were no reports of injuries,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police arrested one person, who has been referred to youth aid. Inquiries are continuing.

In 2005, Taupō man Christopher Currie was killed when a block of concrete was dropped onto Auckland’s Southern Motorway from a bridge at Princes St.

Ngatai Rewiti, 14, was later convicted of manslaughter in relation to Currie’s death.