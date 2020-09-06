Armed robbers hit Hamilton kebab shop

The Kebabs shop in Hamilton's Dinsdale suburb was robbed on Saturday night.

Sourav Sardana’s​ plans to rebuild his Hamilton kebab business post-lockdown took a hit on Saturday when two men stormed the premises demanding money.

Two men entered The Kebabs store in Whatawhata Rd about 10.30pm, with one brandishing a firearm.

After grabbing cash from the till, the men fled in a dark green or blue coloured vehicle and headed west on Dinsdale Rd.

Sardana, who has worked at the shop since 2016 and bought the business in February this year, said staff were left shaken by the robbery. No staff were injured in the incident.

“It is the first time anything like this has ever happened but staff did everything right. I have always advised that if something like this did happen, then they should just open the till and run for the back door,” Sardana said.

“Staff safety is the main thing.”

Police did a scene examination of the shop on Sunday and will return on Monday.

The offender holding the gun was wearing a blue hoodie, a scarf over his face, dark pants and red shoes. The other man was wearing a grey hoodie and dark pants.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have captured footage of the pair, or their car, to make contact.

Sardana plans to increase security at his Dinsdale shop and will personally open and close the business every day. The Kebabs store is open until 2am, seven days a week.

“Because of Covid, we were already struggling and now this happens but what can you do,” he said.

“They may have taken our money but not our spirits. All our regular customers know we are open late and we will continue to keep those hours for them.”

Anyone with any information can contact police by calling 105 or giving information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number P043566638.