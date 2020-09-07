Suspicious spate of early-morning fires in Christchurch thought to be linked

Investigators are trying to establish what caused a fire at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, in Waitikiri Dive, Christchurch.

A spate of suspicious fires within three hours in Christchurch overnight appear to be linked, police say.

About 3am on Monday, firefighters received multiple calls about a large blaze at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, in Waitikiri Drive, Parklands.

A spokesman said the building had not been used for congregations since March due to Covid-19, with meetings held online.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman Lyn Crosson said crews from three stations tackled the fire. The building was badly damaged.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Fire crews tackled a large blaze at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Waitikiri Drive, Parklands.

“The building was well alight when we arrived. It’s a decent-sized building,” she said.

“It has since been extinguished. It’s considered possibly suspicious and is being investigated.”

Half an hour later, the alarm was raised at Christchurch Transitional Cathedral, in Hereford St, about a small fire in a back room.

The blaze had gone out when fire crews arrived.

Supplied Fire crews were called to Christchurch's Cardboard Cathedral in Hereford St about 3.30am on Monday.

An investigation is under way.

A third suspicious fire was reported at Beach Cafe and Wine Bar, on Beach Rd, near Waimairi Beach, just after 5.30am on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said the fires appeared to be linked and the police investigation was continuing.

She urged anyone with information, or who was in the area of the fires between 3am and 6am, to call police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.