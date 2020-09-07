Victim made noise complaint shortly before neighbour allegedly murdered him

Police are investigating a homicide in the Christchurch suburb of Edgeware after a man died in hospital.

A man allegedly murdered by his neighbour shared a noise complaint on Facebook about half an hour before he was fatally stabbed.

Emergency services were called to a property in Edgeware at 2.47am on Sunday, Father’s Day, after an incident at the intersection of Gresford and Champion streets.

Police found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to Christchurch Hospital, where he later died.

The 44-year-old victim took to Facebook after 2am on Sunday to say he was upset with how a security company handled a noise complaint he made. He said the security company worker did not stop when they went past his home, and instead turned around at the intersection and drove away.

Stuff understands police are investigating the relevance of a noise complaint at the flats where the incident happened.

A 31-year-old bartender, charged with murdering the 44-year-old, appeared before Judge Tony Couch in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Court paperwork says the victim was stabbed. Stuff understands the two men, whose names have been suppressed, were neighbours.

The accused entered no pleas and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on September 25.

Steven Walton/Stuff The scene on Sunday morning in Edgeware, Christchurch

Five nearby residents spoken to by Stuff earlier all said they did not hear any dispute overnight.

Inside the cordon, on the road, there was a towel with what appeared to be blood on it.

Some residents said police had previously been called to a block of flats on the corner of Gresford and Champion streets, which were inside the cordon.

On Monday, the scene was still cordoned off and a tent remained in the middle of the intersection. A mobile police base was parked nearby.