Punches thrown in road rage incident between bus driver and man

Police are investigating two road rage incidents in Dunedin, one involving a bus driver and the other a window wiper being pulled off a vehicle.

A 36-year-old man, who allegedly threatened a 61-year-old driver, has yet to be found by police.

The altercation unfolded on Dunedin's Moray Pl, near Countdown, about 12.45pm on Friday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the younger man tried to merge between vehicles, which resulted in the older man’s vehicle being scraped.

The older man confronted the driver, only for the driver to threaten to kill him, before ripping off his rear window wiper and throwing it at another man.

Inquiries over the incident were continuing, Bond said.

Police were called to another road rage incident, this time on Signal Hill Rd, about 5pm on Sunday .

This involved a 22-year-old man who got angry with a bus driver outside his house.

An argument escalated between the pair, and ‘’turned physical'’, Bond said.

The pair traded blows with each other, and in the aftermath both allege the other started the altercation.

Bond said the investigation was awaiting CCTV from the bus company.