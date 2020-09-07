Fatal three-point driveway turn over toddler haunts grandparents

Lilah Brooks was a “beautiful soul” who will be dearly missed by her family, her mother has said.

A judge has told a couple no penalty the court could impose would be worse than the guilt they carry after killing their 1-year-old grandchild during a three-point turn in a farm driveway.

Michael Angus Murray was at the wheel in December 2019, at a home on the outskirts of Hamilton.

The grandmother of 1-year-old Lilah Brooks was also in the vehicle, on the uneven Ōhaupō farmyard driveway, on December 8, 2019.

While not a “grandfather in a blood relationship” to Lilah and her siblings, Murray fills that role and is known as Poppy, Judge Jonathan Down said in Hamilton District Court.

Murray, 51, had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to one charge of careless driving causing death.

“I don’t think anything the court could possibly do could be worse than what has happened already,” Judge Down said at his sentencing on Monday.

“And what you will have to live with for the rest of your life, and what [Lilah's grandmother] feels she shares in the responsibility.

“Nothing I can do will bring back Lilah.”

Judge Down sentenced Murray to three months of community detention, 100 hours of community work, and disqualified him from driving for 15 months.

He also ordered reparation for an unspecified amount, saying he understood “reparation which will secure the family’s future” had been made.

Stuff Michael Angus Murray and his partner checked there were no kids around, but Lilah must have appeared while they had a short conversation before the car got moving. (File photo)

The grandparents and Lilah’s family live on the same Ōhaupō property, the grandparents in a smaller home so the young family can have the more spacious house.

The driveway has had an overhaul since Lilah’s death, with access to the two houses now separate, and latches and hooks on gates.

On the afternoon Lilah died, her grandmother got into the car and told Murray there were no children in the yard, Judge Down said.

The pair had a short discussion before the car started moving and Lilah, who had only been walking for a few months, must have appeared in that time, he said.

She was first struck by the right rear of the car, and then struck several times more as the car manoeuvred.

A police crash report suggested a window of a few seconds where Murray would have been able to see her in a side mirror, Judge Down said.

The grandparents didn’t feel anything unusual until they were starting to pull out of the main driveway, at which point they stopped immediately and the grandmother ran to Lilah.

At first blush, that may be hard to imagine, Judge Down said.

However, he suspected it was entirely feasible on an uneven farm driveway – “any bumps you felt may have been put down to dips and bumps in the road or small pieces of material that had been left out in the farm yard”.

He was also convinced because of Murray's close relationship with Lilah and her family.

With careless driving, the sentence depends on the degree of carelessness, not the consequences, Judge Down said – “although the consequences here are the worst they could possibly be”.

Murray’s case involved moderately serious careless driving, Judge Down ruled, noting numerous manoeuvres and “the knowledge that you must have had of the family and the tendency of children to wander about on the property”.

The judge had read a statement from Murray, a letter Murray wrote to Lilah’s parents, and a statement from Murray’s partner, Lilah’s grandmother.

The maximum sentence for careless driving is three months’ prison, but Judge Downs didn’t propose jailing Murray.

Murray got discounts for remorse, his guilty plea, and the “steps that you’ve taken to try and make this as easy as possible for the family”.

His driving disqualification was for 15 months – not the 12 his lawyer had suggested – as he had some driving convictions from more than a decade ago.

“I wish you and the family the very best for the future,” Judge Down said. “This will continue to be an enormous burden and difficulty for the family.”

In the days after Lilah’s death, her mother Brittany Hall described her as “the most beautiful soul”.

“She was such a cheeky girl with the most stubborn personality and would never let anyone feed her because she had to do it herself,” Hall said in a statement.

She was an “amazing talker”, loved dancing and music, and her favourite songs included Hey there Delilah and Bubble Butt.

“We will be forever grateful for all the love and support we have received and continue to receive during the most painful time in our lives.

“Lilah will be so, so dearly missed.”