Crown prosecutor says pair were 'driving dangerously for a rush'

A crown prosecutor says two men were driving dangerously for a rush, moments before a fatal crash at an intersection in Invercargill that killed a mother of two.

Taine Reupena Tata Bryn Edwards, 22, is on trial before a jury in the High Court at Invercargill in relation to a fatal crash that killed mother-of-two Emma Bagley.

Prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas, in her closing address on Monday, put it to the court that Edwards and his cousin, who was driving the car, were playing chicken when they t-boned a family-of-four’s SUV at 124kmh and killed the mother.

They were driving “flat tack” through give way signs on Newcastle St, Windsor, and the crash happened after they ignored two previous signs, Thomas said.

“He [Edwards] was having a ball, he was enjoying himself, he was having fun.”

They were driving dangerously for a rush, she said.

But Edwards’ lawyer Fiona Guy Kidd, in her closing address, said the prosecution failed by a wide margin to prove he incited and encouraged the driver, as per the charges laid.

Edwards’ eight charges include being a party to manslaughter, an alternative charge of being a party to dangerous driving causing death, three charges of being a party to reckless use causing injury and three alternative charges of dangerous driving causing injury, all in Invercargill on December 7, 2018.

Guy Kidd said there was simply no evidence Edwards “incited and encouraged” his cousin Dejay Kane.

The crown chose not to call Kane as a witness and there was no eyewitness evidence they were “gunning it” through give way signs before the crash, Guy Kidd said.

Edwards had drunk about 18 Vodka Cruisers and there was evidence he had drunk more, which was a level of intoxication that would make someone blackout, she said.

There was no evidence of his state and a sleeping man could not know or encourage someone to drive dangerously, Guy Kidd said.

Kane was driving the green Subaru, which t-boned the Bagley’s Kia SUV. Kane was convicted of manslaughter and four charges of reckless driving.

Crown prosecutor Thomas said Emma Bagley would be alive if not for Edwards’ actions.

Edwards was not an uninterested spectator to the dangerous and reckless driving, but an active participant and remaining in the vehicle encouraged Kane, Thomas said.

Edwards gave evidence on Friday and said he was black out drunk with only few memories of the night.

Thomas said they were “convenient memory lapses,” and Edwards overplayed his level of intoxication.

Nine Crown witnesses were called on Wednesday when the trial began, including Matthew Clifford, who followed the vehicle to the Northern Tavern bottle store after it “hooned past me at a ridiculous speed”, about 90 minutes before the crash.

In his summing up, Justice Mander said the jury would have to be satisfied Edwards’ deliberately, and then intentionally, encouraged Kane to drive recklessly.

The crown case relied on inferences and the jury was allowed to make inferences but not guess or speculate as to Edwards’ intention, Justice Mander said.

The jury retired to consider its verdict about 3.15pm on Monday. They were sent home and expected to resume on Tuesday.