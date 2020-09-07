Notorious art-dealing paedophile released from jail

Aaron Paul Laurence, when he appeared in the Lower Hutt District Court in 2012.

A notorious lower North Island paedophile, whose offending included depraved acts on boys as young as 7 years old and is deemed at high risk of reoffending, has been released from jail.

The Parole Board has confirmed Aaron Paul Laurence, 46, was released from prison on September 1 with a long list of conditions he must adhere to.

According to the decision, he attended a child sex offender course in 2019 but was still deemed by a psychologist as being at “high risk” of reoffending. By the time he appeared before the board on August 18, his risk was deemed on the “high side”.

However, in its decision the board said it was satisfied his release conditions would be adequate.

Laurence, who once owned an art gallery on Wellington's Lambton Quay called the Aaron Laurence Gallery, pleaded guilty in 2012 to 65 charges of abuse, including the rape of young boys and the production and distribution of footage of their ordeals.

READ MORE:

* Man who gave teen alcohol before sexually assaulting her denied parole

* Parole denied for violent offender who got gang patch behind bars

* Taranaki gang member given 'very glowing' prison report granted parole



The Parole decision noted he would befriend victims and lure them to his home for video games and give rewards such as cigarettes and cannabis.

“They were then abused and the results recorded on video and promulgated.”

Stuff Aaron Laurence was jailed for 12 years and nine months in 2012. He has now been released.

During his case, Stuff reported police found his stash of child sexual abuse images hidden in a mire of computer encryptions and passwords. More than 31,000 images and videos were found.

A local artist, who asked not to be named, in 2012 told Stuff that Laurence was "always talking about his sexual prowess".

"He was always a dodgy geezer. He seemed pretty immoral every time you hung out with him. He wasn't exactly someone you wanted to spend extended lengths of time with."

Stuff Aaron Laurence got parole despite still posing a risk.

Sentencing notes from 2013 catalogued much of his offending including sexual abuse of multiple young boys, one as young as seven-years-old.

Laurence's prolific offending finally ended when he was caught by police in an online sting in July 2011. A detective was able to monitor an internet chat involving Laurence.

The next day, police observed Laurence making statements that he had abused boys and had images available to download.

The police summary of facts said Laurence sexually abused eight victims, electronically recording his exploits.

"In many instances these boys did not know they were being filmed as the camera was hidden, or they were filmed and abused when they were asleep."

Laurence would target vulnerable children and groom victims, the summary said.

The list of parole conditions include that he not enter Taranaki or Nelson without permission, that he lived in an approved home, and that he agreed to electronic monitoring. He could leave his approved accommodation between 6am and 1pm.

Sensible Sentencing Trust spokeswoman Jess McVicar said there was increasing concern over the release of high-risk offenders.

“We do not have a robust system to monitor them, Corrections are already over run. The community safety seems to no longer be the paramount consideration within parole decisions, but it should be their most important concern.”

It appeared there was no system to alert communities where people such as Laurence were moving in, McVicar said.

“There has been no consideration for the victims with this early release. He has multiple victims who will suffer the ongoing trauma of what they endured by his selfish deviant behaviour."