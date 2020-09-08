Invercargill passenger guilty of party to manslaughter in fatal crash

Taine Reupena Tata Bryn Edwards has been found guilty of being a party to manslaughter.

An Invercargill man has been found guilty of inciting and encouraging the driver in a fatal crash in Invercargill two years ago, that killed a mum of two.

Taine Reupena Tata Bryn Edwards, 22, was on trial before a jury in the High Court at Invercargill in relation to a fatal crash that killed mother-of-two Emma Bagley.

Edwards’ was found guilty of being a party to manslaughter and three charges of being a party to reckless use causing injury, all in Invercargill on December 7, 2018.

All the charges say Edwards “incited and encouraged” the driver of the vehicle.

Edwards was the passenger in his cousin’s Subaru when it t-boned the Bagley’s Kia SUV at the intersection of Newcastle and Clifton streets in the Invercargill suburb of Windsor. The Subaru was going 124kmh and had gone through a give way sign.

Kane pleaded guilty to manslaughter and four reckless driving charges and was jailed in October 2019.

The lead charge of party to manslaughter says Edwards “incited and encouraged Dejay Rawiri Kane who had under his control a motor vehicle which in the absence of precaution or care may endanger human life and being under a duty to take reasonable care to avoid such danger to omit without lawful excuse to discharge that duty thereby causing the death of Emma Joyce Bagley”.

The trial began on September 2 and the jury deliberated for about three-and-a-half hours across Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

In closing addresses on Monday, crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas said Edwards’ presence in the car encouraged Kane, and Emma Bagley would be alive if not for the defendant's actions.

While defence lawyer Fiona Guy Kidd said the prosecution had failed by a wide margin to prove the charges and there was simply no evidence Edwards “incited and encouraged” his cousin.

Edwards was called as a defence witness on Friday and said he was “blackout drunk” and only had snippets of memories of the night of the crash.

But under cross-examination, Thomas put it to him that his blackouts were lies.

Edwards is expected to be sentenced on November 25.