Man charged with attempted arson after fires at three places of worship

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted arson after three fires at places of worship in Christchurch.

The man was charged in relation to the fires at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Parklands, the Christchurch Transitional Cathedral (Cardboard Cathedral) on Hereford St and the Beach Cafe and Wine Bar in North New Brighton, police said.

He was also charged with attempted arson of a church in Kaiapoi, burglary and wilful damage.

Firefighters were called to a large blaze at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses about 3am on Monday. The building was badly damaged in the fire.

Half an hour later, the alarm was raised at Christchurch Transitional Cathedral after a small fire started in a back room. The blaze had gone out when fire crews arrived.

The third fire was reported at Beach Cafe and Wine Bar in North New Brighton just after 5.30am.

The man is due to appear at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.