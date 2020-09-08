Comanchero trial: Media personality ran company to 'disguise offending' – Crown

Pasilika Naufahu arrived in New Zealand and went about setting up the Comanchero Motorcycle Club, the Crown say.

A media personality on trial alongside the New Zealand president of the Comanchero Motorcycle Club made another man a director of a business as he had a “bad credit rating”, a court has heard.

The trial against Naufahu, Connor Michael Tamati Clausen, accountant Wiwini Himi Hakaraia, a media personality who has name suppression, and a woman, also with name suppression, began on Monday at the High Court at Auckland.

The five were arrested following a series of raids across Auckland in April 2019 which saw more than $3.7 million in assets seized along with luxury cars, motorbikes, luxury luggage and jewellery.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Wiwini Himi Hakaraia and Connor Michael Tamati Clausen deny the charges against them.

The court previously heard how a concreting business was used as a disguise to pay salaries to the group and the media personality was listed as the director.

On Tuesday, a man, whose identity cannot be revealed, said he joined the concreting business in 2018 and was initially a general manager before becoming a director.

NZ POLICE Various vehicles were seized from the Comanchero gang in a police raid.

The man told the court it was the media personality’s idea for him to be made a director in order to “get finance” to purchase two concrete pumps.

The media personality is charged with two counts of money laundering in respect to the two pumps.

“We were looking at purchasing a third [concrete] pump and he had bad credit rating and mine wasn’t too bad,” the man said.

He told the court the media personality didn't have any experience in the concreting business, and he oversaw the day-to-day running of the company and three employees.

“He didn’t really know too much about concrete,” the man said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ron Mansfield, left, is representing Naufahu and Steven Lack is representing the media personality.

The court heard how Hakaraia also managed the accounts for the business.

Pasilika Naufahu, Vetekina Naufahu and Tyson Daniels’ names were listed as former employees in the accounting software.

“I did not know them,” the director said.

“[The media personality] said they were previous employees when the business first started.”

Under cross-examination by Naufahu’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield, the man said he may have been introduced to Vetekina on a “night out”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor David Johnstone continued opening the Crown case to the jury.

Naufahu arranged with others to import Class A drugs from overseas, namely methamphetamine and cocaine for fellow Comancheros to sell “one kilo at a time”, Johnstone said.

He Sha, a Sydney-based hairdresser, has already been jailed for working with Clausen and Naufahu in a deal to buy $1 million worth of pseudoephedrine.

THE CHARGES

Naufahu has denied conspiring to import a class A drug, conspiring to supply class B drug pseudoephedrine and three charges of money laundering, namely using $212,796.96 towards purchasing a Bentley, Ford Ranger and a concrete pump.

Clausen is charged with conspiring to supply class B drug pseudoephedrine

The media personality is charged with participating in an organised criminal group and two charges of money laundering including the purchase of two concrete pumps totalling $439,700.

Hakaraia has denied participating in an organised criminal group; two charges of possession of class A drug for supply, namely cocaine and methamphetamine; and three charges of money laundering including $439,700 used towards two concrete pumps and $110,000 used towards purchasing a Range Rover.

The woman has also denied engaging in a money laundering transaction, namely depositing $292,496.40 cash into various bank accounts.

The trial is set down for four weeks in front of a jury and Justice Graham Lang.