Comanchero trial: President helped import methamphetamine, cocaine, Crown says

Pasilika Naufahu arrived in New Zealand and went about setting up the Comanchero Motorcycle Club, the Crown say.

The trial against Naufahu, Connor Michael Tamati Clausen, accountant Wiwini Himi Hakaraia, a media personality who has name suppression, and a woman, also with name suppression, began on Monday at the High Court at Auckland.

The five were arrested following a series of raids across Auckland in April 2019 which saw more than $3.7 million in assets seized along with luxury cars, motorbikes, luxury luggage and jewellery.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Wiwini Himi Hakaraia and Connor Michael Tamati Clausen deny the charges against them.

Crown prosecutor David Johnstone continued opening the Crown case to the jury on Tuesday.

Naufahu arranged with others to import Class A drugs from overseas, namely methamphetamine and cocaine for fellow Comancheros to sell “one kilo at a time”, Johnstone said.

NZ POLICE “Brand new Range Rover after brand new Range Rover” was purchased by Naufahu, the Crown say.

A man has already been convicted of those importations and will give evidence at trial, the court heard.

He Sha, a Sydney-based hairdresser, has also been jailed for working with Clausen and Naufahu in a deal to buy $1 million worth of pseudoephedrine.

On Monday, Johnstone said Naufahu came to New Zealand in 2016 and went about setting up the gang for monetary gain.

The gang was joined by others whose skills and attributes helped the flow of financial rewards, the court heard.

“All of these defendants contributed to his organised criminal group and helped it succeed until the police intervened in April 2019.”

A concreting business was used as a disguise to pay salaries to the group and the media personality was listed as the director, the court heard.

STUFF Comanchero Motorcycle Gang members have been arrested in Auckland. (First published in April 2019)

THE CHARGES

Naufahu has denied conspiring to import a class A drug, conspiring to supply class B drug pseudoephedrine and three charges of money laundering, namely using $212,796.96 towards purchasing a Bentley, Ford Ranger and a concrete pump.

Clausen is charged with conspiring to supply class B drug pseudoephedrine

The media personality is charged with participating in an organised criminal group and two charges of money laundering including the purchase of two concrete pumps totalling $439,700.

Hakaraia has denied participating in an organised criminal group; two charges of possession of class A drug for supply, namely cocaine and methamphetamine; and three charges of money laundering including $439,700 used towards two concrete pumps and $110,000 used towards purchasing a Range Rover.

The woman has also denied engaging in a money laundering transaction, namely depositing $292,496.40 cash into various bank accounts.

The trial is set down for four weeks in front of a jury and Justice Graham Lang.