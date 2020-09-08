Mum tells son’s murderer he is ‘a nothing, a nobody’

Matthew Winara Webber has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Shayne George Heappey on December 8, 2018.

The mother of gang-killing victim Shayne George Heappey told her son’s murderer that he is “a small man” who “fears the responsibilities of life”.

Matthew Winara Webber, 31, sat expressionless in the dock in the High Court at Christchurch on Tuesday as he listened to Heappey’s family speak about the impact his death has had on them.

Webber, a patched member of the Nomads gang, admitted his role in Heappey’s fatal stabbing on the night of December 8, 2018. Heappey was killed over a perceived debt and for failing to “collect his punishment” by ignoring repeated requests to settle his debt.

Justice Gerald Nation sentenced Webber to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 15 years.

Webber had admitted his role in the gang was that of “enforcer” and he was seen as “the man who got things done”.

A lead figure in the gang, Randall Clinton Waho, believed Heappey owed his daughter-in-law money and had not returned a car he had borrowed.

Supplied Nomads gang associate Shayne Heappey was stabbed 14 times in December 2018 and died in Christchurch Hospital.

Two days before Heappey’s death, Waho provided other gang members with Heappey's cellphone number and an incentive to find him regarding the debt.

Heappey was brought to a gathering at a house in Russley, Christchurch, where he was assaulted and stabbed 14 times. Two of the stab wounds penetrated his heart.

After Heappey’s attack, Webber sent a text message to Waho saying he had “sorted that weed in the garden”.

Heappey was put into the back seat of Leonie Sherie Cook’s car and she drove him to Christchurch Hospital. After hospital staff removed him from the car, Cook tried to flee and crashed into a parked car.

Heappey was attended to by medical staff, but died a short time later.

“I am very sorry”

Glenis Heappey said she was “sickened” to think ofthe fear her son must have felt when he was overpowered and fatally attacked.

She said her son was a loyal, kind and loving person and she missed him every day.

“You think you are so tough being part of a gang, spending most of your life in and out of prison," she told Webber.

“I see you as a very small man who fears the responsibilities of life. A big man is someone who fronts up to life and contributes to life.

“As you sit in your cell, ... all you will see when you look in the mirror is a person with angry eyes and hatred upon his face looking back at you. A man who chooses to live every day intimidating others. A nothing. A nobody.”

Crown prosecutor Aaron Harvey said Webber had shown no real remorse or regret.

He had made “superficial” statements that he intended to leave the gang, but had not taken any steps to do so, and had another gang tattoo inked on his body while in custody.

During a short adjournment in court, Webber stood up and apologised to Heappey’s family directly.

“I am very, very sorry. That was never my intention, he was my friend. Things just got out of hand. To you all, I am very, very sorry.”

Webber was given his final strike warning on Tuesday.

The third strike meant he could have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but Justice Nation said he thought such a sentence would deprive Webber of any opportunity to make a change in his life.

Justice Nation said to Webber the only way he could try to make up for the fact that he caused the death of Shayne Heappey, was to make the changes he needed to make to ensure there will be a time in the future at which he can be released on parole. “I urge you to make those changes.”

Waho was sentenced in February to three years and three months' imprisonment on a charge of injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Richard John Sim, 51, was sentenced to two years and three months' imprisonment in September last year for his role in Heappey’s killing.

Cook, 28, was sentenced to four years and three months’ imprisonment in November last year.