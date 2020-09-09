Wanted offender may be somewhere in South Island

A man who once rammed a police car has allegedly breached parole and is at large in the South Island.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of Pierre Anglem, 40, who is wanted on a parole recall warrant.

Anglem, who is known to have links in Dunedin, is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anglem was sentenced to three years in jail by the Hamilton District Court on July 16, 2018, on a raft of charges including aggravated assault, burglary, shoplifting and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

During his 2017 crime spree, Anglem drove straight at an officer who was arresting his partner-in-crime in the Coromandel.

He rammed the officer’s car, then fled the scene as the officer fired several shots.

After his arrest, Anglem refused to enter court.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on Anglem's whereabouts to call them on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.