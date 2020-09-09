Pair filmed woman without consent, but acquitted of sexual violation charge

Two men have been found guilty of filming a woman without her consent, but not guilty of sexually violating her. (File photo)

A man was egged on by a friend to make an intimate recording of a woman, which he later shared on Snapchat.

The two men were found not guilty of sexually violating a woman at a Greymouth motel, but guilty of filming her without her consent.

The jury returned the verdicts after a week-long trial in the Greymouth District Court before Judge Jim Large.

The men, who have interim name suppression, were found not guilty of three charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection. However, the jury found one man guilty of making an intimate recording, which he posted on the Snapchat app.

The other man was found guilty of being a party to the crime by encouraging the man to make the recording.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell McClenaghan said the complainant and one of the men began communicating through dating app Badoo on June 1, 2017.

The man told her he was visiting the West Coast and they arranged to meet at a motel.

When the woman got to the motel, she discovered the man’s friend was with him in the room.

The trio played drinking games and ordered pizza, then engaged in sexual acts.

McClenaghan told the court some of the acts were consensual, but some were not.

One of the men did not allow the woman to go to the toilet, and she was unable to leave the motel room until she bit one of them, McClenaghan said.

She went to the Greymouth Police Station at midnight to make a complaint and the two men were arrested the next morning.

She did not know she had been filmed until police examined the men’s phones and found videos and images.

Defence lawyers Marcus Zintl and Jessica Campbell said the men denied any of the acts were non-consensual.

“Consent given and later regretted is still consent,” Zintl said.

The men will be sentenced on September 29.