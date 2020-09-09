From murder conviction to life without limits, Parole Board grants rare discharge

Convicted murderer and former prisoner Dr Paul Wood returns to prison to tell those inside they can, like him, turn their lives around.

Dr Paul Wood has had many ‘firsts’ since he was released from prison after serving more than 10 years of a life term for murder.

The education he began behind bars was capped with a PhD in psychology, he became a motivational speaker and best-selling author, a husband and father, and aspiring runner and biker.

And now the Parole Board has removed all the conditions attached to his life on parole, a move so rare the board had to check it had the power to do it.

Back in 2006 when he was released from prison, it seemed inevitable that the criminal justice system would dog him to the end.

If things went badly wrong – if it was thought he posed a danger, or committed an offence – Wood, 43, could still be recalled to serve his sentence.

But as from next Monday his elder boy won’t be asking, “Why do we have to wait here?” as other travellers pass them at the airport while police were called to check Wood had the right permission to travel overseas.

And it was an emotional final meeting with his probation officer this week, a bunch of flowers for her as a token of appreciation for her support over several years. Seeing her was not onerous, Wood said, but it was not good use of her time when probation officers had so much to do.

Wood said it was the symbolism of his parole conditions being discharged that elated him. He is now a trusted and contributing member of society.

Ross Giblin/Stuff While Wood’s parole conditions were not onerous he feels a weight has lifted with them being discharged. (File photo)

“I truly feel free now.”

“Fourteen years after release I have taken the final step on my path back into society and full reintegration and freedom,” he wrote on social media on Wednesday.

Speaking to Stuff he said he was indebted to all his supporters, especially his wife Mary-Ann, who agreed to slow her normal pace so they could have a celebratory bike ride together in the Wellington hills.

When he entered prison as an 18-year-old Wood heard there was a way to have parole conditions removed but it appeared not to have been done since at least the early 2000s.

The custody manager from the first prison he entered is now a Parole Board member and helped decide his application, as was a psychiatrist from the board that first granted him parole in 2006. His father was there both times too.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff With all that he has achieved Wood says he finally feels he’s a trust member of society. (File photo)

It hasn’t been a fairy tale, Wood said. There are struggles and challenges but Wood took the view there were no obstacles that could not be overcome.

He never felt more grateful to live in a country that had a pathway back to redemption.

It was appropriate he bore the burden of having killed a man, and his actions would never be undone for the family of his victim, but he had to be compassionate towards and accepting of his past self, he said.

Weighing what he had done then and what he did now, he wanted at the end of his days for there to be a net benefit from his life.

Now he gives advice to other people and is in demand as a speaker, usually for a fee, sometimes speaking to prison inmates, and sometimes to help out, such as the October 7 fundraising event for Crossways Community Creche, when he says he will talk about his own story and the universal lessons from it.