'I wasn't thinking clearly': Former hospital worker admits stealing dead woman's credit card because of Covid-19 financial pressure

Trish Rawlings was shocked to find her motherâs credit card had been used 19 times since her death in March.

A hospital worker who stole a dead patient’s credit card will on Monday be asking a judge not to convict him, because he committed the crime out of desperation following financial stress from Covid-19. Jennifer Eder reports.

Grieving her mother’s death during lockdown was always going to be complicated for Trish Rawlings, but learning a hospital worker stole from her mother’s bedside has proven a hard pill to swallow.

Doris Follows, 90, seemed in good shape when Rawlings and her husband took a long-awaited holiday to Australia in February, cut short to get home before the borders closed.

Arriving in New Zealand on March 25, they briefly visited Follows in Koromiko, south of Picton, keeping their distance to respect the self-quarantine requirements for overseas arrivals, Rawlings said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Koromiko residents Trish Rawlings, left, and her mother Doris Follows discuss flooding along State Highway 1 in 2018.

“So we held out our arms to hug from afar, her standing on the back door step. We had quite a chat, that day,” Rawlings said. “I rang her every day after that. But on March 28 when I rang, she sounded terrible.”

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Alert level 2 extension cancels school formal in Marlborough

* Coronavirus: Six new cases, four of them linked to 'bereavement activities'

* Farewell, Dad. I'm sorry I had to witness your last breath on a video call

* Coronavirus: Immigration NZ considers resuming partnership visa processing for all countries, set to reopen Beijing office



Rawlings persuaded her to call for help, and she was taken to Wairau Hospital in Blenheim by ambulance. Stuck in lockdown, Rawlings was unable to visit.

“It was just horrible I couldn’t be there with her when she needed me. I just thought she’d be in hospital for a couple of days ... but she progressively got worse and worse, and passed away on the 29th.”

Her sudden death was a shock, made more surreal by their inability to visit the hospital or hold a proper funeral. Family as far afield as the United Kingdom were still waiting for border restrictions to ease.

Stuff Koromiko is a rural community about 6 kilometres south of Picton, on State Highway 1 in Marlborough.

“I wasn’t the only one going through this, it was happening throughout New Zealand at the time. But it was horrible, it was a very emotional time.”

About a month after Follows died, Rawlings was collecting her mother’s mail when she found a credit card bill, listing several purchases made in the weeks prior.

“I thought, ‘something weird is going on here’. There’s no way it was Mum, looking at the dates of the transactions, and they were all in central Blenheim. Someone must have taken it.”

She called the bank, and then the Blenheim police.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Blenheim police found CCTV footage of a hospital worker using the credit card at several retailers.

Police charged a man employed at the hospital with 19 counts of theft relating to Follows’ credit card expenditure, and 13 relating to another hospital patient. The man, who has interim name suppression, admitted the charges at the Blenheim District Court in July.

A police summary of facts said after Follows died, the man had rifled through her belongings and taken her credit card. CCTV footage showed the man using the card 19 times over eight days, spending $773.38.

He went to Countdown 12 times over five days, spending up to $60 each time. He also used the card at a Z service station, Pak‘nSave Blenheim, and a UnichemPharmacy, and spent a further $102 on Vodafone credit.

Police found he had taken a credit card from another woman, who spent three nights in hospital in May.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Wairau Hospital in Blenheim where the man is no longer employed.

The day after she was admitted, the man was recorded filling up his car with fuel and buying a packet of cigarettes with the card at another service station, using his loyalty card to get a discount.

He used the card at three fast food restaurants, two department stores, two supermarkets, a service station, a cafe and a dairy over six days, spending $431.04.

Rawlings was angry a hospital worker had used his position to steal.

“How could someone do that, especially to a person who had just died? That’s very disrespectful. And because of the Covid thing, I wasn’t there with Mum, she was alone. I think I probably would have taken her handbag home with me, if I had been there.”

The other hospital staff had been very professional, she said.

“They do amazing work there, and they can't control what one employee does. You just expect a person working at a hospital to have those ethics and morals.

“That’s what shocked me, that someone would take the opportunity to steal from someone who has just passed away. It’s horrible.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The hospital worker will seek a discharge without conviction on Monday at the Blenheim District Court.

Rawlings decided not to meet the man through restorative justice, though there were a few questions she would have asked him.

“Why did he think he could get away with it? He obviously hasn’t thought of the hurt it’s caused.

The hospital worker told Stuff he was under financial stress at the time, and not thinking clearly.

“I wasn’t thinking clearly. I was really financially unstable ... Everything was happening so fast.”

He said he was reluctant to ask his parents for help, as they were struggling too, though his father was still working as a government employee. His siblings were also employed in the medical sector.

“It’s been hard, especially now I’m unemployed ... But it is what it is, it’s the consequences of my actions.”

He said he resigned out of embarrassment. Nelson Marlborough Health confirmed he was no longer an employee.

“I’m looking for work, whatever job is available online,” he said. “I’m looking at relocating to the North Island, just to start new ... But I’ve had to tell them about all this.”

He met his other victim’s son through restorative justice.

“I just cried and cried and cried, at first.“

He wanted to apologise to Follows’ family too, he said.

“I’m just sorry. I’m very, very sorry. I didn’t do it with any intent to harm ... I had reasons. But that doesn’t make it justifiable, and I’m really sorry about it.

“I couldn’t make the ends meet. I was so stressed I just wasn’t thinking clearly at all.”

He was anxious ahead of his sentencing on Monday. He was seeking final name suppression, and a discharge without conviction, to help his career prospects.

“But that’s only 10 per cent of my concern, it’s the name suppression I’m more worried about. I’m really worried about my family ... I’m really protective of my kids, that’s why I asked for name suppression. I don’t want this to affect them at all.

“Three months I haven’t slept properly, just worrying about what’s going to happen in the future.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff Trish Rawlings says reading her parents’ journals has helped her through a dark six months.

Rawlings said she accepted the man’s apology, but was sceptical.

“He’s obviously very sorry, but I don't know what he thought would happen. If he was short on money, why was he spending it on stuff like takeaways and cigarettes?

“And the fact he did it again, and he used the cards multiple times. Wasn’t he concerned after the first time, didn’t he wonder then what the ramifications would be?

“If you’re in a situation where money is tight, I guess you can be pushed to do certain things. But the lifestyle they had, a couple nice cars, was it really that tight? I guess they were living beyond their means.

“He should have sat down with his family to tighten their belts.”

Rawlings would be at the sentencing on Monday, and hoped he would be convicted to stop him working in hospitals again.

“I’m advocating for my mum, because she’s not here to say what she thinks about it, but also all the other elderly and vulnerable people out there that hopefully he won’t be in contact with again. Whether he would do it again, who knows. Hopefully not.”