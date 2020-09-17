US mother jailed for attempting to smuggle cocaine in puffer jackets into New Zealand

US woman Jamie Mendez was arrested trying to smuggle 2.5kg of cocaine into New Zealand.

A US mother who attempted to smuggle cocaine into New Zealand has been jailed for nearly seven years.

Jamie Hudson Mendez, 44, from Phoenix, Arizona, pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court in July to importing about 2.5 kilograms of cocaine into New Zealand and possession of cocaine for supply.

Mendez appeared via audio visual link before Judge Stephen O’Driscoll in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday and was sentenced to six years nine months jail.

Mendez’s charges carried a maximum penalty of 11 years imprisonment.

READ MORE:

* 'Sweet, wonderful' wife and mum admits trying to smuggle $875k of cocaine into NZ

* American woman allegedly used puffer jackets to smuggle cocaine into Christchurch

* Woman allegedly hid 2.5kg of drugs in jackets at Christchurch Airport



In September last year, Mendez flew to New Zealand from Zimbabwe, by way of Ethiopia and Singapore.

She checked in a suitcase and was carrying a backpack as hand luggage.

Supplied Jamie Hudson Mendez was arrested at Christchurch Airport in September 2019 after she tried to smuggle 2.5 kilograms of cocaine into New Zealand.

Her suitcase was searched after New Zealand customs officers noticed inconsistencies on the X-ray screen. Inside the suitcase were five puffer jackets containing 2.5kg of cocaine, with a street value of $875,000.

Text messages found on Mendez’s phone showed her negotiating payment for carrying the drugs – she allegedly demanded $15,000 – but she would never see a cent of the money.

Mendez’s mother, Kathleen Hudson, earlier told Stuff that up until a few years ago, her daughter had a seemingly normal life.

Supplied Jamie Hudson-Mendez on her wedding day in 1996 with her mom, Kathleen Hudson, to her left and her sisters on her right.

She had an unremarkable childhood, married her high school sweetheart, worked as a caregiver and had a son.

She was married for more than a decade before getting divorced in 2012.

This most recent offence was not the first time Mendez was involved with the dark underground of transnational drug dealing.

Supplied Jamie Hudson Mendez was a wife, mom and caregiver before she became involved with the smuggling of illegal drugs across borders.

In 2018, she was jailed in France when she arrived in Paris on a flight from South Africa carrying heroin in her baggage.

After spending 13 months in a French prison, she was released on June 17 last year and sent back to the US.