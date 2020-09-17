Fraudster who scammed Māori trust denied appeal over 'cultural shame'

Stephen Henare pictured during his trial at the High Court in Auckland.

A fraudster who scammed a Māori trust has been denied Supreme Court permission to appeal his jail sentence on the basis of “cultural shame”.

Soon after he was appointed to look after the Parengarenga 3G Trust in 2012, Stephen James Henare​ started stealing from it.

Within a year, virtually all of the Northland trust’s money was gone. Henare took $853,000 from the trust to indulge his gambling addictions and lavish lifestyle.

Sentenced to five years and two months jail in 2018, Henare earlier this year appealed unsuccessfully to the Court of Appeal, saying the High Court should have recognised the impact on him of whakamā, a form of cultural shame for Māori.

In the Court of Appeal, Justice David Collins said that in some future cases, courts might treat whakamā – a form of cultural shame for Māori – as a unique mitigating factor when sentencing a Māori defendant. However, he rejected Henare’s appeal.

So, Henare went to the Supreme Court to seek leave to challenge his sentence for a second time.

In a judgment published this week, the Supreme Court said Henare’s sole intended ground of appeal was that the effect of whakamā should have been recognised as a personal mitigating factor in his sentencing.

Although nobody seemed to have raised the whakamā issue when he was sentenced at the High Court, Henare submitted otherwise in his application, stating a cultural report and submissions had been provided.

That report had said he had “expressed a disconnection with his wider whanau”.

His daughter, as part of the report, said her father’s crimes had seen him become an outcast.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Stephen Henare unsuccessfully tried to appeal his sentence again, this time in the Supreme Court (file photo).

“Our mana has been stripped, our tikanga value is gone ... We as a whānau, we are broken,” she said.

Henare also argued his sentence “has impacted on all the bloodline connections past, present and future and to the land itself”.

Although accepting that the relevance and potential effect of whakamā in sentencing was a matter of general or public importance, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Joe Williams, Justice Ellen France and Justice Mark O'Regan said they were “not satisfied the issue properly arises on the facts of this case”.

Although Justice Matthew Muir had not mentioned whakamā by name when he delivered Henare’s sentence, he had been “attentive” to the cultural report, the Supreme Court justices said.

Justice Muir had referred to the “humiliation” felt by current and former trustees and the wider community of owners as a result of Henare’s offending, they noted, and said whakamā therefore was “clearly” in the judge’s contemplation.

“But the logic in the suggestion that Mr Henare should receive a discount because of the whakamā his offending caused to others is not immediately obvious,” their decision read, dismissing Henare’s appeal.