Man critically injured after drive-by shooting in Christchurch

Police attended a shooting scene in Hereford Street and then searched a property in Emmett Street.

A man has arm and back injuries following a drive-by shooting in Christchurch.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant said officers were called to reports of a shooting near Hereford St about 2pm on Saturday. Stuff understands it was a drive-by shooting, with the man shot in the back and arm.

Farrant said the man was taken to hospital where he's reported to be in a critical condition.

Police were doing scene examinations at a block of flats on the corner of Hereford and England streets as well as a property on Emmett St, Shirley. Farrant said police were talking to “a number of people", in relation to the shooting.

READ MORE:

* Police 'combing the street' after sudden death in Christchurch suburb

* Teen will live with guilt 'for the rest of his life' after crash that killed three friends



“Police want to reassure the community that while firearm events always present an unacceptable risk, it's believed there's no ongoing risk to the general public.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Evidence markers outside the property on Hereford St.

“We are working to identify those involved and are appealing for any information that can assist with the investigation.”

A Stuff reporter at the scene said cones had been placed on the street outside a Hereford St property on Saturday afternoon.

A nearby resident told Stuff they heard up to eight gunshots.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The man was taken to hospital where he's reported to be in a critical condition.

Another said they also heard about eight gunshots followed by a car taking off shortly after.

About five armed officers were also at a property on Emmett St in Shirley about 4 kilometres north of where the shooting took place.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Several armed officers were also at a property on Emmett St in Shirley about 4 kilometres north of where the shooting took place.

Officers spoke to two people related to the address, and two cars were towed away from the property shortly after 4pm.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.