Man seriously injured after shooting in Christchurch

A man has received gunshot wounds to his arm and back following a shooting in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of an assault near Hereford St and Stanmore Rd about 2pm on Saturday. Stuff understands the man was shot.

“He has suffered injuries to his arm and back and is in a serious condition in hospital,” the spokeswoman said.

Police were making inquiries in the area, the spokeswoman said.

Stuff understands the shooting happened outside a block of flats on the corner of Hereford and England streets.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said cones had been placed on the street outside a Hereford St property on Saturday afternoon.

About five armed officers were also at a property on Emmett St in Shirley about 4 kilometres north of where the shooting took place.

Officers could be seen speaking with two people and two cars were being towed away from the property shortly after 4pm.

A nearby resident told Stuff they heard up to eight gunshots.

Another said they also heard about eight gunshots followed by a car taking off shortly after.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111